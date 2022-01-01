Croissants in Venice

Go
Venice restaurants
Toast

Venice restaurants that serve croissants

Butter Croissant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

GJUSTA

320 Sunset Ave, Venice

Avg 4.6 (11294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Butter Croissant$4.25
Chocolate Croissant$5.50
More about GJUSTA

Browse other tasty dishes in Venice

Nachos

Rigatoni

Kale Salad

Cappuccino

Chicken Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Fish Tacos

Margherita Pizza

Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston