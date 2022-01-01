Go
Good Food on Montford

Bruce Moffett's sophomore concept featuring small plates with a focus on local ingredients and global flavors.

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

1701 Montford Dr • $$

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)

Popular Items

Tagliolini$12.00
cacio e pepe
Korean Beef$14.00
crispy rice, scallion, gochujang
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
red pepper ricotta, mint, red onion
Falafel$10.00
hummus, pickled cucumber, tzatziki, cilantro
Pommes Frites$9.00
Amy's Parker House Rolls - Half$4.00
served with charred scallion butter
Garganelli$13.00
fennel sausage, tomato, roasted garlic
Mussels$15.00
green curry cream, coconut milk, cilantro
Larry's Buns$10.00
spice rubbed pork belly, hoisin, carrot & daikon
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1701 Montford Dr

Charlotte NC

SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
