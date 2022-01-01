Good Food on Montford
Bruce Moffett's sophomore concept featuring small plates with a focus on local ingredients and global flavors.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
1701 Montford Dr • $$
Location
1701 Montford Dr
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
