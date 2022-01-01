Go
Toast

Good Thanks Cafe

Good Food Good Drinks. Good Thanks

131 orchard St • $$

Avg 4.6 (407 reviews)

Popular Items

Over med egg$3.00
Kimchi Scramble$16.00
Soft scrambled free-range farm eggs and kimchi on sourdough with microgreens, scallion labne and pickled cabbage, arugula salad.
Açai bowl$14.00
Two Eggs On Toast$10.00
Curry scramble$15.00
spicy chickpea curry, free-range soft scrambled eggs, toasted sourdough, coconut crisps, topped with fried shallot and cilantro.
Avocado Toast$11.00
Made to order diced avocado, Lemon, sea salt, ground pepper, micro-greens, on sourdough. We recommend you add a bunch of add ons.…
Best Bfast Sando$14.00
Flat White$4.50
Avo Toast #2$15.00
Seeded sourdough, avocado, beet relish, fresh cucumber, Zataar, goat cheese, lemon.
Banana bread$8.00
Gluten free banana bread served with
burnt honey buttercream.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

131 orchard St

New York NY

Sunday8:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wolfnights® - The Gourmet Wrap

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Botanica Bar

No reviews yet

Now serving pizza!

Market Line

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jadis

No reviews yet

We are at 42 Rivington St. between Eldridge and Forsyth on the Lower East Side. That’s 2 blocks south of Houston between 1st (Allen) and 2nd Avenue (Chrystie). We are open everyday from 5pm til the cabs come home.
The nearest subway is the “F” 2nd Avenue station, 2 blocks north up on Houston St.
To reserve a table for parties of 6 or more, or if you would like to find out about reserving the lounge space please contact us at info@jadisnyc.com or call 212.254.1675. We offer customized menus for private engagements so don’t be shy to inquire.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston