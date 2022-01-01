Go
Goose & Elder

1800 Race Street

Popular Items

Elder Fries$5.00
krinkle cut fries and goose sauce (the secret ingredient) our version of "fancy sauce"
Single Burger$8.50
grass-fed burger patty, American cheese, dijonaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, sesame seed bun
Chicken Schnitzel$19.00
a crispy, breaded chicken cutlet with buttered noodles and a side of house made grain mustard sauce
Double Burger$12.50
2 grass-fed burger patties, American cheese, dijonaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, sesame seed bun
Add a fried egg: $1.50
Add Bacon: $1.50
Grain Bowl$9.00
a hearty mix of quinoa, lentils, and great northern beans, with seasonal vegetables, pickled onions, and our house vinaigrette
Little Salad$5.75
the big salad, but smaller
Big Salad$10.25
farm greens, seasonal vegetables, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, olives, red wine vinaigrette. Just like the salad Elaine used to order on Seinfeld!!! Add Grilled Chicken for $6.50!
Veggie Burger$11.25
falafel burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, haloumi cheese, za'atar mayo, sesame seed bun
Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Cauliflower Curry$9.50
roasted brussels sprouts and cauliflower tossed in coconut curry, and topped with cilantro, parmesan, and sunflower seeds
Veggie Quesadilla$11.25
Mushrooms, shishito peppers, spinach, caramelized onions, mozzarella and cheddar, on a flour tortilla with crema and salsa roja
Location

1800 Race Street

Cincinnati OH

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
