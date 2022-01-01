Goose & Elder
Come on in and enjoy!
1800 Race Street
Popular Items
Location
1800 Race Street
Cincinnati OH
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rhinegeist Brewery
Our name, Rhinegeist, translates to "Ghost of the Rhine" and refers to our place in the historic Over-the-Rhine Brewery District in Cincinnati.
The Columns
Come in and enjoy!
Dunlap Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Pho Lang Thang
Come in and enjoy!