Go
Toast

Grid City Beer Works

Grid City Beer Works is now accepting online food ordering!
*16oz cans available to-go at the brewery*

333 W 2100 S

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
Wings
Smoked chicken wings (nv) or Seitan wings. Served with crudité and choice of dipping sauce.
$Brussels w/ Curry Aioli$3.50
Vegan Rachel$16.00
Fried seitan, homemade slaw, & sweet pickle sauce on toasted German Rye Bread. Served w/ fries.
Classic Sandwich$6.00
Fried chicken breast (nv), Seitan, or Blackened catfish (nv) on a spent grain bun topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, & your choice of sauce. Served with a side of fries. Substitute brussel sprouts +$2
Fish & Chips$15.00
House pilsner beer battered catfish (nv) or seitan, sweet southern slaw, house remoulade & apricot cocktail sauce. Served with a side of hand cut fries.
Bowl$8.00
Roasted Cauliflower, Smoked pork (nv), or Fried Chicken (nv) bowl, served with white rice, nam chim kai sauce, broccolini, edamame, pickled jalapeños, creamy cilantro corn and scallions, topped with black sesame seeds.
Big Sky Burger$17.00
Vegan Blend or Beef Patty (nv) with House BBQ Sauce, Beer Battered Onion Ring, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato Pickles on a Pretzel Bun. Choice of Vegan Cheddar or Regular Cheddar (nv).
Served w/ Fries.
Classic Burger$6.00
Angus Beef Patty (nv) or Beyond Patty served on a Brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & choice of cheese. Served with a side of fries. Substitute brussel sprouts +$2
See full menu

Location

333 W 2100 S

South Salt Lake UT

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beehive Distillery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beehive Retail

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Level Crossing Brewing Company

No reviews yet

We are open!

Tsunami Restaurant HQ/Commissary

No reviews yet

Tsunami Headquarters and Commissary

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston