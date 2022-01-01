Go
Harry's All American Breakfast

A warm and cozy family run place, with deliciously made fresh food, located close to Faulkner Hospital on the Westie and Rozzie boarder at Centre St. On the go, or in a hurry? Order on-line @ harrysgoodfood.com at your convenience.

1420 Centre St



Popular Items

Steak Bomb Panini$12.95
Philly Steak, Bacon bits, American Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes & Green Pepper
Meat Lover’s$12.45
bacon, ham and sausage
Steak & Cheese$15.00
thin slices of steak & american cheese inside
Veggie Oml$13.49
Broccoli, Spinach, Onion, Tomato, Mushrooms and Green Pepper
Kielbasa$15.60
spicy kielbsa & onion
Build your Omelet$10.20
All omelets are made with 3 eggs, you can built the way you want.
Corned Beef Hash$15.50
corn beef hash wrapped inside the omelette
Olympic$12.40
spinach, tomatoes and fetta cheese
Cheese Omelet$10.70
Your choice of cheese, wrapped inside the omelet, with one choice of Side and Toast
Mexican$16.30
pepper, onion, sausage, jalapeno, salsa & cheddar
Location

Boston MA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm








