Hell or High Water

Hell or High Water is a Downtown Louisville speakeasy with a focus on creative craft cocktails that delight and inspire.

112 West Washington St suite#2

Cocktail Subscription (Four Weeks)$160.00
4 Weekend Cocktail Packages, delivered on consecutive Fridays.
Weekend Cocktail Package$40.00
Two (10oz. each) unique bottled cocktails. Serves 6 drinks total. **Please note, orders must be submitted by Friday at 10am for delivery.
Russel's x HOHW Single Barrel (750 ml)$60.00
Calling Card (10 oz. bottle)$20.00
One 10oz. bottle of our signature cocktail. (3 servings in each bottle)
Ingredients: Bourbon, Braulio, Sweet Vermouth, Dry Curacao, Demerara
112 West Washington St suite#2

Louisville KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
