Italian
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

bar Vetti - Louisville

432 Reviews

$$

727 E market st

Louisville, KY 40202

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
bar Vetti is a laid-back neighborhood Italian spot offering a lively communal space for people to gather and dine. Sharing the revelation of fresh pasta, bar Vetti's menu also offers a seasonally rotating cast of of brick oven pizzas, snacks, and shared plates. The bar turns out a smart selection of classic cocktails and offers a carefully curated wine list along with selections of aperitifs and digestifs.

727 E market st, Louisville, KY 40202

