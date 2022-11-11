Italian
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
bar Vetti - Louisville
432 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
bar Vetti is a laid-back neighborhood Italian spot offering a lively communal space for people to gather and dine. Sharing the revelation of fresh pasta, bar Vetti's menu also offers a seasonally rotating cast of of brick oven pizzas, snacks, and shared plates. The bar turns out a smart selection of classic cocktails and offers a carefully curated wine list along with selections of aperitifs and digestifs.
Location
727 E market st, Louisville, KY 40202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Parlour Downtown Louisville - KY - W. Liberty Street
No Reviews
133 W Liberty Street Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurant