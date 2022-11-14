Atria Haymarket Bistro imageView gallery
SWEET SNACKS

CHOBANI GREEK YOGURT - VANILLA 4OZ

$1.25Out of stock

HERSHEY BAR

$1.50

HERSHEY BAR WITH NUTS

$1.50

KIT KAT

$1.50

M&M

$1.50

REEESE CUPS

$1.50

XXLG CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.25Out of stock

SALTY SNACKS

ROASTED RED PEPPER HUMMUS & PRETZELS

$4.00

Boar's Head Roasted Red Pepper Hummus & Pretzels (gluten free)

PLAIN LAY'S CHIPS

$1.00

BBQ LAY'S CHIPS

$1.00

NACHO CHEESE DORITO'S

$1.00

SEA SALT CHIPS

$2.50

Sea Salt Hen of the Woods chips

RED WINE VINEGAR CHIPS

$2.50

Hen of the Woods Red Wine Vinegar Chips

CHEEZ IT

$1.00

CHEX MIX ORIGINAL

$1.00

PLANTERS PEANUTS

$1.00

CHEESE CUBES WITH CRACKERS

$2.50

DRINKS

ALE 8

$2.00

ALE 8 - Zero

$2.00

ALE 8 CHERRY

$2.00Out of stock

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

COKE

$1.00

DIET COKE

$1.00

KOMBUCHA - POMEGRANATE

$3.95

KOMBUCHA-MANGO TUMERIC

$3.95

PHOCUS - STRAWBERRY KIWI

$2.50

PHOCUS - GRAPEFRUIT

$2.50

PHOCUS - PEACH

$2.50

RED BULL

$3.25

RED BULL - SUGAR FREE

$3.25

SMOOTHIE-CHERRY-BANANA

$3.95Out of stock

SPRITE

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
