Jeffersonville restaurants you'll love
Jeffersonville's top cuisines
Must-try Jeffersonville restaurants
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Union Restaurant and GameYard
115 w chestnut, jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger Eggrolls
|$10.00
Spicy Ranch, Kimchi Ketchup
|Gameyard BBQ
|$15.00
Sweet BBQ, Smoked Cheddar, Bacon, Tobacco Onions, Pickled Jalapeño, Romaine, Tomato
|California Dreamin
|$14.00
Smoked Gouda, Sunny Egg, Avocado, Garlic Aioli, Romaine, Tomato
Boombozz Pizza
1450 Veteran's Pkwy, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Tater Kegs
|$8.99
Jumbo Tater Tots stuffed with Bacon & Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice: House Buttermilk Ranch, Beer Cheese Queso, or Garlic Cream Sauce.
|Soft Pretzels
|$9.49
Bavarian Pretzels with House Made Beer Cheese Queso.
|Toasted Ravioli
|$9.49
Italian Cheese Filled Ravioli, lightly breaded. Served with Classic Red Sauce
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pearl Street Taphouse
407 Pearl Street, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Giant Soft Pretzel & Beer Cheese
|$10.00
|Crack Salad
|$9.00
|Chili mac
|$10.00
Orange Clover
590 Missouri Ave Suite 100, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|FIESTA
|$8.29
|Soup 2
|Side of Eggs
|$2.00
Parnelli's Chicago Eatery
3548 E 10th Street, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Baklava
|$1.99
A rich and flaky pastry layered with ground walnuts and honey makes a fantastic, dessert item. Add onto any dish for a complete meal deal.
|Chicago Dog
|$4.49
Vienna beef dog on a bun with mustard, onions, neon-green relish, dill pickle spear, diced tomatoes, sport peppers and celery salt. NO KETCHUP!
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$4.99
Vienna beef dog covered with Parnelli's award-winning chili and shredded Cheddar cheese.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
American Smokehouse Stadium
5580 Hwy 62, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Big A.S.S. Dinner
|$53.00
Half pound each of pulled pork, pulled chicken, and sliced brisket. Also comes with a full rack of ribs, 3 large family sized sides, and 4 pieces of texas toast. Feeds 4-5
|Half A.S.S. Dinner for Two
|$33.00
Half pound each of pulled pork, pulled chicken, and sliced brisket, 2 sides, and 2 pieces of texas toast.
|15 Piece
|$21.97
PIZZA
Portage House
117 E Riverside Dr, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|SMASHED DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
|$15.00
american cheese / lemon garlic mayo / tasty pickles / fries
|JERK SPICED PORK TENDERLOIN (gf)
|$17.00
black bbq sauce / whipped potatoes / sautéed broccolini / red cabbage
|CORNMEAL FRIED CATFISH SANDWICH
|$16.00
brioche bun / cajun tartar sauce / red cabbage / fries
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Cast Iron Steakhouse
1207 E. Market st, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Child's Cheese Burger
|$6.99
|Delemonico
|$24.99
|11 oz, Ribeye
|$25.99
Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen
130 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
fried or grilled chicken breast, tossed in choice of house buffalo (mild or hot), topped with pepperjack
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$15.00
fresh shaved prime rib, topped with provolone cheese, onion and peppers
|Riverside Wedge
|$9.50
iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, fresh tomato and bacon bits
FRENCH FRIES
Geraldine's Kitchen
402 Wall St, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$1.99
Two open-faced biscuits smothered in sausage gravy. Half-size order available.
|Just A Burger
|$8.99
A 1/3 pound ground beef, hand pattied and lightly seasoned. Dressed with lettuce, onion, tomato, and dill pickle slices. Served with fries or tots. Includes options to add cheese, make it a double. Use Special Instructions box to modify Dressed options.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.99
Large tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon pieces, hash browns (cooked with onions), and served with small side of salsa.
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Thats My Dog Food Truck
125 W Chestnut, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Classic
|$6.00
Sweet relish, mustard and ketchup
|Chicago
|$8.00
Onions, tomatoes, mustard, poppyseeds, dill pickle spear, sport peppers and celery salt
|Corndog
|$6.00
Footling corn dog (can take up to 5 mins to cook)
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Cluckers
100 West Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|5 -Piece Boneless Wings
|$6.99
|Mozz Bites
|$7.99
|Signature Chicken Salad
|$10.49
Red Yeti
256 Spring St, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Beer Cheese & Baguette
|$12.00
|Trio of Tacos
|$14.00
|Brewhouse Burger
|$14.00
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1450 Veterans Pkwy, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Big Stack
|$8.99
Three buttermilk cakes with whipped
butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup
|Kalamity Katie's Border Benedict
|$11.99
Green chili cheddar corn cakes, topped with
chorizo, two poached eggs, queso fundido,
pico de gallo, sour cream, green onions and
avocado. Served with skillet potatoes
|Potato Head Casserole
|$12.49
Hashbrown potatoes baked with
sour cream, diced onions, spices
and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped
with breakfast sausage, diced
tomatoes, poblano pepper,
mushrooms, queso, onions and
an egg your way
Upland Brewing - Jeffersonville
707 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Turkey & Guac Sandwich
|$13.50
house smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, fresh guacamole, apple wood-peppered bacon, with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a rustic baguette
|Margherita
|$14.00
almond – basil pesto, fresh tomato, and mozzarella cheese. Finished with balsamic drizzle.
|Thai Tofu Salad
|$13.50
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
Parlour Jeffersonville
131 West Chestnut St, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|10 Caprese
|$13.99
Olive oil, minced garlic, basil, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic drizzle
|10 Smoked Wings
|$15.99
Smoked in house daily and complemented by our amazing dry rub and tossed in your favorite sauce.
|14 Big Four Meat
|$23.99
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham
BocceBowl
125 West Chestnut Street, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Korean
|$13.00
Steak, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Kimchi Cucumbers,Red Cabbage, Gochujang Aioli, Sesame Seeds, Cotiija, Woonton Strips
|Korean Cucumbers
|$5.00
Marinated Cucumbers, Red Onion, Sesame Seeds, Chili Flakes
|Hummus and Veggies
|$7.00
Garlic, Sumac, Carrots, Cucumbers
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Harbor and Hops
3010 Gottbrath Parkway, Jeffersonville
Parnelli's Food Truck
3548 E 10th Street, Jeffersonville
|Popular items
|Baklava
|$2.50
Rich and flaky Mediterranean pastry layered with ground walnuts and honey.
|Gyro
|$8.50
Fresh-carved beef and lamb gyro with fresh onions, tomato wedges, and tzatziki (cucumber sauce) on a pita.
OR
Fresh-carved beef and lamb gyro with melted Mozzarella cheese and hot giardiniera on a pita.
|Italian Beef
|$10.00
Thinly sliced beef with au jus (dry, wet, or soaked) with sweet peppers or giardiniera.
Common Haus
134 Spring Street, Jeffersonville