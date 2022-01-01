Jeffersonville restaurants you'll love

Jeffersonville restaurants
Toast
  • Jeffersonville

Jeffersonville's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Steakhouses
Chicken
Gastropubs
Must-try Jeffersonville restaurants

Union Restaurant and GameYard image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Union Restaurant and GameYard

115 w chestnut, jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (544 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger Eggrolls$10.00
Spicy Ranch, Kimchi Ketchup
Gameyard BBQ$15.00
Sweet BBQ, Smoked Cheddar, Bacon, Tobacco Onions, Pickled Jalapeño, Romaine, Tomato
California Dreamin$14.00
Smoked Gouda, Sunny Egg, Avocado, Garlic Aioli, Romaine, Tomato
More about Union Restaurant and GameYard
Boombozz Pizza image

 

Boombozz Pizza

1450 Veteran's Pkwy, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tater Kegs$8.99
Jumbo Tater Tots stuffed with Bacon & Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice: House Buttermilk Ranch, Beer Cheese Queso, or Garlic Cream Sauce.
Soft Pretzels$9.49
Bavarian Pretzels with House Made Beer Cheese Queso.
Toasted Ravioli$9.49
Italian Cheese Filled Ravioli, lightly breaded. Served with Classic Red Sauce
More about Boombozz Pizza
Pearl Street Taphouse image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Street Taphouse

407 Pearl Street, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.7 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Giant Soft Pretzel & Beer Cheese$10.00
Crack Salad$9.00
Chili mac$10.00
More about Pearl Street Taphouse
Orange Clover image

 

Orange Clover

590 Missouri Ave Suite 100, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FIESTA$8.29
Soup 2
Side of Eggs$2.00
More about Orange Clover
Parnelli's Chicago Eatery image

 

Parnelli's Chicago Eatery

3548 E 10th Street, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baklava$1.99
A rich and flaky pastry layered with ground walnuts and honey makes a fantastic, dessert item. Add onto any dish for a complete meal deal.
Chicago Dog$4.49
Vienna beef dog on a bun with mustard, onions, neon-green relish, dill pickle spear, diced tomatoes, sport peppers and celery salt. NO KETCHUP!
Chili Cheese Dog$4.99
Vienna beef dog covered with Parnelli's award-winning chili and shredded Cheddar cheese.
More about Parnelli's Chicago Eatery
American Smokehouse Stadium image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

American Smokehouse Stadium

5580 Hwy 62, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.2 (1115 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big A.S.S. Dinner$53.00
Half pound each of pulled pork, pulled chicken, and sliced brisket. Also comes with a full rack of ribs, 3 large family sized sides, and 4 pieces of texas toast. Feeds 4-5
Half A.S.S. Dinner for Two$33.00
Half pound each of pulled pork, pulled chicken, and sliced brisket, 2 sides, and 2 pieces of texas toast.
15 Piece$21.97
More about American Smokehouse Stadium
Portage House image

PIZZA

Portage House

117 E Riverside Dr, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.6 (675 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SMASHED DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$15.00
american cheese / lemon garlic mayo / tasty pickles / fries
JERK SPICED PORK TENDERLOIN (gf)$17.00
black bbq sauce / whipped potatoes / sautéed broccolini / red cabbage
CORNMEAL FRIED CATFISH SANDWICH$16.00
brioche bun / cajun tartar sauce / red cabbage / fries
More about Portage House
Cast Iron Steakhouse image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cast Iron Steakhouse

1207 E. Market st, Jeffersonville

Avg 5 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Child's Cheese Burger$6.99
Delemonico$24.99
11 oz, Ribeye$25.99
More about Cast Iron Steakhouse
Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen image

 

Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen

130 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.50
fried or grilled chicken breast, tossed in choice of house buffalo (mild or hot), topped with pepperjack
Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
fresh shaved prime rib, topped with provolone cheese, onion and peppers
Riverside Wedge$9.50
iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, fresh tomato and bacon bits
More about Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen
Geraldine's Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Geraldine's Kitchen

402 Wall St, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.6 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy$1.99
Two open-faced biscuits smothered in sausage gravy. Half-size order available.
Just A Burger$8.99
A 1/3 pound ground beef, hand pattied and lightly seasoned. Dressed with lettuce, onion, tomato, and dill pickle slices. Served with fries or tots. Includes options to add cheese, make it a double. Use Special Instructions box to modify Dressed options.
Breakfast Burrito$6.99
Large tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon pieces, hash browns (cooked with onions), and served with small side of salsa.
More about Geraldine's Kitchen
Thats My Dog Food Truck image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Thats My Dog Food Truck

125 W Chestnut, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.7 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic$6.00
Sweet relish, mustard and ketchup
Chicago$8.00
Onions, tomatoes, mustard, poppyseeds, dill pickle spear, sport peppers and celery salt
Corndog$6.00
Footling corn dog (can take up to 5 mins to cook)
More about Thats My Dog Food Truck
Cluckers image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Cluckers

100 West Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville

Avg 4 (1238 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 -Piece Boneless Wings$6.99
Mozz Bites$7.99
Signature Chicken Salad$10.49
More about Cluckers
Red Yeti image

 

Red Yeti

256 Spring St, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beer Cheese & Baguette$12.00
Trio of Tacos$14.00
Brewhouse Burger$14.00
More about Red Yeti
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1450 Veterans Pkwy, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Stack$8.99
Three buttermilk cakes with whipped
butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup
Kalamity Katie's Border Benedict$11.99
Green chili cheddar corn cakes, topped with
chorizo, two poached eggs, queso fundido,
pico de gallo, sour cream, green onions and
avocado. Served with skillet potatoes
Potato Head Casserole$12.49
Hashbrown potatoes baked with
sour cream, diced onions, spices
and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped
with breakfast sausage, diced
tomatoes, poblano pepper,
mushrooms, queso, onions and
an egg your way
More about Wild Eggs
Upland Brewing - Jeffersonville image

 

Upland Brewing - Jeffersonville

707 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey & Guac Sandwich$13.50
house smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, fresh guacamole, apple wood-peppered bacon, with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a rustic baguette
Margherita$14.00
almond – basil pesto, fresh tomato, and mozzarella cheese. Finished with balsamic drizzle.
Thai Tofu Salad$13.50
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
More about Upland Brewing - Jeffersonville
Parlour Jeffersonville image

 

Parlour Jeffersonville

131 West Chestnut St, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Caprese$13.99
Olive oil, minced garlic, basil, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic drizzle
10 Smoked Wings$15.99
Smoked in house daily and complemented by our amazing dry rub and tossed in your favorite sauce.
14 Big Four Meat$23.99
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham
More about Parlour Jeffersonville
BocceBowl image

 

BocceBowl

125 West Chestnut Street, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Korean$13.00
Steak, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Kimchi Cucumbers,Red Cabbage, Gochujang Aioli, Sesame Seeds, Cotiija, Woonton Strips
Korean Cucumbers$5.00
Marinated Cucumbers, Red Onion, Sesame Seeds, Chili Flakes
Hummus and Veggies$7.00
Garlic, Sumac, Carrots, Cucumbers
More about BocceBowl
Harbor and Hops image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Harbor and Hops

3010 Gottbrath Parkway, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.2 (581 reviews)
Takeout
More about Harbor and Hops
Parnelli's Food Truck image

 

Parnelli's Food Truck

3548 E 10th Street, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baklava$2.50
Rich and flaky Mediterranean pastry layered with ground walnuts and honey.
Gyro$8.50
Fresh-carved beef and lamb gyro with fresh onions, tomato wedges, and tzatziki (cucumber sauce) on a pita.
OR
Fresh-carved beef and lamb gyro with melted Mozzarella cheese and hot giardiniera on a pita.
Italian Beef$10.00
Thinly sliced beef with au jus (dry, wet, or soaked) with sweet peppers or giardiniera.
More about Parnelli's Food Truck
Restaurant banner

 

Common Haus

134 Spring Street, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Common Haus

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Jeffersonville

Pretzels

Cheeseburgers

Chili

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Pizza Puff

Tacos

Burritos

