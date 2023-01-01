Sunday 9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:30 pm

Monday 9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:30 pm

Tuesday 9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:30 pm

Wednesday 9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:30 pm

Thursday 9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:30 pm

Friday 9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:30 pm