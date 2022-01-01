Tacos in
Jeffersonville
/
Jeffersonville
/
Tacos
Jeffersonville restaurants that serve tacos
Red Yeti
256 Spring St, Jeffersonville
No reviews yet
Trio of Tacos
$14.00
More about Red Yeti
BocceBowl
125 West Chestnut Street, Jeffersonville
No reviews yet
Taco Bowl
$6.00
Ground Beef,Cheddar, Crema, Rice
More about BocceBowl
Browse other tasty dishes in Jeffersonville
Boneless Wings
Pizza Puff
Grilled Chicken
Nachos
Chicken Salad
Cheeseburgers
Chili Dogs
Chili
More near Jeffersonville to explore
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
New Albany
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Prospect
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
No reviews yet
Crestwood
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Corydon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Salem
No reviews yet
Sellersburg
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Shelbyville
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Bardstown
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.5
(80 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(160 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston