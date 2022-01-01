Pretzels in Jeffersonville

Soft Pretzel image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Union Restaurant and GameYard

115 w chestnut, jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (544 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Pretzel$9.00
Beer Cheese
More about Union Restaurant and GameYard
Soft Pretzels image

 

Boombozz Pizza

1450 Veteran's Pkwy, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Pretzels$9.49
Bavarian Pretzels with House Made Beer Cheese Queso.
More about Boombozz Pizza
Pearl Street Taphouse image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Street Taphouse

407 Pearl Street, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.7 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Soft Pretzel & Beer Cheese$10.00
More about Pearl Street Taphouse
Item pic

 

Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen

130 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese$9.50
fried klause pretzel served with house made beer cheese
More about Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen
Upland Brewing - Jeffersonville image

 

Upland Brewing - Jeffersonville

707 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soft Pretzel$10.00
fresh, warm pretzel twists, pimento cheese spread, dragonfly IPA mustard. Vegetarian.
More about Upland Brewing - Jeffersonville

