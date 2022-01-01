Pretzels in Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville restaurants that serve pretzels
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Union Restaurant and GameYard
115 w chestnut, jeffersonville
|Soft Pretzel
|$9.00
Beer Cheese
Boombozz Pizza
1450 Veteran's Pkwy, Jeffersonville
|Soft Pretzels
|$9.49
Bavarian Pretzels with House Made Beer Cheese Queso.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pearl Street Taphouse
407 Pearl Street, Jeffersonville
|Giant Soft Pretzel & Beer Cheese
|$10.00
Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen
130 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville
|Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese
|$9.50
fried klause pretzel served with house made beer cheese