Quesadillas in Jeffersonville

Jeffersonville restaurants
Jeffersonville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Pearl Street Taphouse image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Street Taphouse

407 Pearl Street, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.7 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Quesadilla$11.00
More about Pearl Street Taphouse
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Geraldine's Kitchen

402 Wall St, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.6 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$6.99
Grilled tortilla filled with chicken, caramelized onion, and melted sharp cheddar. Served with sour cream and salsa. Use Special Instructions to write cheese substitution (American, White Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Swiss or Provolone) or to omit sour cream or salsa.
More about Geraldine's Kitchen
Cluckers image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Cluckers

100 West Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville

Avg 4 (1238 reviews)
Takeout
Bbq Bacon Quesadilla$9.49
Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla$8.49
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
More about Cluckers
Kelly's Quesadilla image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1450 Veterans Pkwy, Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)
Takeout
Kelly's Quesadilla$13.49
Four eggs scrambled, poblano pepper,
onion, cheddar-jack cheese and your
choice of bacon, sausage, chorizo, or
pulled chicken folded into a large flour
tortilla. Served with sour cream, guacamole,
and salsa
More about Wild Eggs

