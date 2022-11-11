Cast Iron Steakhouse imageView gallery

Cast Iron Steakhouse

229 Reviews

$$

1207 E. Market st

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Order Again

Popular Items

6 oz. Sirloin
Cheeseburger
Pork Tenderloin

NA Beverage

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Rootbeer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Water

soda

$2.75

OJ

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

milk

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Appetizers

Chicken Bites

$8.99

Cast Iron Steak Queso

$8.99+

Cheese Fries

$9.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp

$10.99

Mussels

$10.99

Soups & Salads

Soup Of the day

$2.99+

House Salad

$3.49

Caesar Salad

$3.49

Spring Salad

$4.49

Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Black and Blue Steak Salad

$15.99

Pecan Chicken Salad

$13.99

Cast Iron Steaks

Delemonico

$24.99

6 oz. Filet

$23.99

NY Strip

$24.99

Chop Steak

$14.99

6 oz. Sirloin

$13.99

11 oz, Ribeye

$25.99

8 oz. Filet

$27.99

10 oz Sirloin

$19.99

14 oz. Ribeye

$29.99

Chicken + Favorites

Pecan Chicken

$16.99

Parmesan Chicken

$15.99

Country Fried Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Pork Chops

$17.99

Meat Loaf

$12.99

Hot Brown

$14.99

Pork Tenderloin

$16.99

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$12.99

Patty Melt

$13.99

Colossal Burger

$15.99

Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

$12.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Seafood

Salmon

$19.99

Fried Cod

$14.99

Coconut Shrimp

$16.99

Combinations

Surf & Turf

$23.99

Earth & Turf

$19.99

Cast Iron Pasta

Black & Blue Steak Pasta

$17.99

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$15.99

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$14.99

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$7.99

Bread Pudding

$7.99

Giant Chocolate & Caramel Brownie

$6.99

Cheese Cake

$8.99

Kids

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Child's Cheese Burger

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Child's Pasta

$5.99

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Steak

$8.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.99

Sweet Potato

$2.99

Potato Cake

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Applesauce

$2.99

Spinach

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Mush For 1

$2.99

Onion For 1

$2.99

Gravy

$2.99

No Side

$2.99

Asparagus

$4.99

Creamed Spinach

$4.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.99Out of stock

Brussel Sprouts

$4.99

Special Side

$4.99Out of stock

Mush For 2

$4.99

Onion For 2

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1207 E. Market st, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Directions

Gallery
Cast Iron Steakhouse image

