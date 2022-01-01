NuLu restaurants you'll love

NuLu restaurants
Toast

NuLu's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Must-try NuLu restaurants

bar Vetti image

PIZZA

bar Vetti

727 E market st, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$15.00
Choice of HALF/WHOLE ORDER. Roma crunch lettuce, dried apple and anchovy dressing (automatically comes on the side), everything granola, parmesan. ***CONTAINS NUTS***
Meatballs$18.00
Our house-made 3D Farm Meatballs smothered in our famous red sauce, topped with parmesan and parsley. Served with grilled bread.
Fancy Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
12" Pizza Pie with Tomato, Spicy Calabrese Sausage, Mozzarella, pickled fresno peppers & Calabrian chili honey
Senora Arepa image

 

Senora Arepa

721 East Market Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Arepa Pabellon$11.99
Tostones Margaritenos (2 per order)$7.99
Guacamole & Plantains$6.99
Royals Hot Chicken image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Royals Hot Chicken

736 E Market St, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sandwich Classic Fried$9.79
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
5 Tenders Classic Fried$9.29
5 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
3 Tenders Hot$7.79
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
Feast BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Feast BBQ

909 E Market St, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (1579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.79
Pulled Pork Sandwich with your choice of a Side.
To-Go Disposable Utensils
Please let us know how many sets of individually plastic wrapped to-go utensils you need by adding that number of to-go sets in with your order. We know a lot of our guests are staying healthy at home and we want to limit our impact as much as possible. Thank you for your support!
Smoked Chicken Wings$13.99
10 of our smoked and dry rubbed wings covered in our signature glaze. Mixed drumettes and flats, sorry no substitutions.
Nouvelle image

 

Nouvelle

214 S Clay St, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Domaine Mittnacht - Gyotaku (GLS)$13.00
Alsace, FR (GRAPE: Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, Muscat, Gewurtztraminer, Riesling). Tart & tangy backed by ripe stone fruits. Stunning!
Combo Plate$32.00
All six selections of cheese & charcuterie.* Blue Dog baguette, mustard, fig jam,
cornichons, pepper drops, Calabrian chili,
Marcona almonds.
Side Car$13.00
A classic that has great depth and a pleasantly zippy finish . (Brandy, Grand Manieur, Lemon)
La Bodeguita de Mima image

 

La Bodeguita de Mima

735 E. Market St., Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pudin de Pan Diplomatico$11.99
Churrasco$25.99
Lechon Asado$20.99
Goodwood 101 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goodwood 101

636 East Main St, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Blind Pig$13.99
pulled pork, beer cheese, brown mustard, pickles
Wings
Served with celery, buttermilk dressing, beer brined and tossed in Goodwood infused hot sauces.
Nachos$9.99
corn tortilla chips, beer cheese queso, diced red tomato, pickled red onion, jalapeno, sour cream
Royals Hot Chicken image

CHICKEN

Royals Hot Chicken

10310 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3 Tenders Some Heat$7.79
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
To-Go Disposable Utensils
Please let us know how many sets of individually plastic wrapped to-go utensils you need by adding that number of to-go sets in with your order. We know a lot of our guests are staying healthy at home and we want to limit our impact as much as possible. Thank you for your support!
Sandwich Hot$9.79
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in NuLu

Churrasco

More near NuLu to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Okolona

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Downtown

No reviews yet

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Old Louisville

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

West Main

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

East Main

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
