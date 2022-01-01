NuLu restaurants you'll love
NuLu's top cuisines
Must-try NuLu restaurants
More about bar Vetti
PIZZA
bar Vetti
727 E market st, Louisville
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Choice of HALF/WHOLE ORDER. Roma crunch lettuce, dried apple and anchovy dressing (automatically comes on the side), everything granola, parmesan. ***CONTAINS NUTS***
|Meatballs
|$18.00
Our house-made 3D Farm Meatballs smothered in our famous red sauce, topped with parmesan and parsley. Served with grilled bread.
|Fancy Pepperoni Pizza
|$22.00
12" Pizza Pie with Tomato, Spicy Calabrese Sausage, Mozzarella, pickled fresno peppers & Calabrian chili honey
More about Senora Arepa
Senora Arepa
721 East Market Street, Louisville
|Popular items
|Arepa Pabellon
|$11.99
|Tostones Margaritenos (2 per order)
|$7.99
|Guacamole & Plantains
|$6.99
More about Royals Hot Chicken
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Royals Hot Chicken
736 E Market St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Sandwich Classic Fried
|$9.79
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
|5 Tenders Classic Fried
|$9.29
5 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
|3 Tenders Hot
|$7.79
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
More about Feast BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Feast BBQ
909 E Market St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.79
Pulled Pork Sandwich with your choice of a Side.
|To-Go Disposable Utensils
Please let us know how many sets of individually plastic wrapped to-go utensils you need by adding that number of to-go sets in with your order. We know a lot of our guests are staying healthy at home and we want to limit our impact as much as possible. Thank you for your support!
|Smoked Chicken Wings
|$13.99
10 of our smoked and dry rubbed wings covered in our signature glaze. Mixed drumettes and flats, sorry no substitutions.
More about Nouvelle
Nouvelle
214 S Clay St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Domaine Mittnacht - Gyotaku (GLS)
|$13.00
Alsace, FR (GRAPE: Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, Muscat, Gewurtztraminer, Riesling). Tart & tangy backed by ripe stone fruits. Stunning!
|Combo Plate
|$32.00
All six selections of cheese & charcuterie.* Blue Dog baguette, mustard, fig jam,
cornichons, pepper drops, Calabrian chili,
Marcona almonds.
|Side Car
|$13.00
A classic that has great depth and a pleasantly zippy finish . (Brandy, Grand Manieur, Lemon)
More about La Bodeguita de Mima
La Bodeguita de Mima
735 E. Market St., Louisville
|Popular items
|Pudin de Pan Diplomatico
|$11.99
|Churrasco
|$25.99
|Lechon Asado
|$20.99
More about Goodwood 101
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goodwood 101
636 East Main St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Blind Pig
|$13.99
pulled pork, beer cheese, brown mustard, pickles
|Wings
Served with celery, buttermilk dressing, beer brined and tossed in Goodwood infused hot sauces.
|Nachos
|$9.99
corn tortilla chips, beer cheese queso, diced red tomato, pickled red onion, jalapeno, sour cream
More about Royals Hot Chicken
CHICKEN
Royals Hot Chicken
10310 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|3 Tenders Some Heat
|$7.79
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
|To-Go Disposable Utensils
|Sandwich Hot
|$9.79
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.