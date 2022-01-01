Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in NuLu

NuLu restaurants
NuLu restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

PIZZA

bar Vetti - Louisville

727 E market st, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$35.00
Half of a Joyce Farm chicken, deboned and seared crispy. Topped with mozzarella house red sauce, and parmesan cheese. Served over our house made spaghetti.
More about bar Vetti - Louisville
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Royals Hot Chicken - NULU

736 E Market St, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$11.99
Our Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich is Covered with House Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan and Pecorino Cheeses, and Pickled Cherry Peppers and Placed on Top of Shredded Lettuce and Mayo and Served on a Potato Bun.
More about Royals Hot Chicken - NULU

