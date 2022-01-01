Chicken parmesan in NuLu
NuLu restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about bar Vetti - Louisville
PIZZA
bar Vetti - Louisville
727 E market st, Louisville
|Chicken Parmesan
|$35.00
Half of a Joyce Farm chicken, deboned and seared crispy. Topped with mozzarella house red sauce, and parmesan cheese. Served over our house made spaghetti.
More about Royals Hot Chicken - NULU
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Royals Hot Chicken - NULU
736 E Market St, Louisville
|Chicken Parmesan
|$11.99
Our Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich is Covered with House Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan and Pecorino Cheeses, and Pickled Cherry Peppers and Placed on Top of Shredded Lettuce and Mayo and Served on a Potato Bun.