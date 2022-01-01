Bardstown Road restaurants you'll love

Bardstown Road restaurants
Toast

Bardstown Road's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
French
Middle Eastern
Must-try Bardstown Road restaurants

Ramen House image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen House

1250 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (389 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tonkotsu$14.00
Vegetarian Ramen$11.50
Spicy Miso Tonkotsu$14.00
More about Ramen House
Ramsi's Cafe on the World image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (2330 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Petal Salad$15.50
Roasted brussels sprout petals, lima beans, goat cheese crumbles, almond fig cake, crispy onions. Olive oil and balsamic glaze. GF
Old World Salad
Roasted vegetables, warm goat cheese, mixed organic greens, with olive tapenade croutons and white wine dijon vinaigrette. Vegetarian
Peanut Ginger Thai Noodles$17.00
Crispy tofu, snow peas, carrots, green onions, rice noodles, peanut-ginger sauce. GF, vegetarian.
Substitute tofu for chicken or shrimp.
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
Faces Bar and Bistro image

 

Faces Bar and Bistro

1604 Bardstown rd, louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
In store or curbside pick up?
We offer both in store and curbside pickup.
If you choose CURBSIDE, please park in the back of our restaurant and include your car's color/make/model so we can bring it to you. Call (502) 742-6403 when you arrive so that we know you are here.
Bulid Your Own 18"$16.00
Cheese, sauce, oregano, and basil
Veggie toppings $1.50
Meat toppings $2.00
(Pork Belly $3.00)
BRISKET CHEESEBURGER$14.00
Ground in house with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mustard sauce
More about Faces Bar and Bistro
Main pic

 

Uptown Cafe Louisville

1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fusilli with Bay Scallops or Shrimp$18.00
With tomatoes in a basil cream sauce.
Black Bean Cakes$9.00
With tart cherries and almonds on flash fried spinach topped with chipotle mayonnaise.
House Salad$8.00
Romaine, shredded carrots, red cabbage, red onions, black olives, slivered almonds with choice of dressing.
More about Uptown Cafe Louisville
Bristol Bar and Grille image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bristol Bar and Grille

1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
White Chili (GF)$4.75
White beans and chicken, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream.
Green Chili Wontons (V)$8.00
A Louisville favorite! Fried wontons filled with Monterey Jack cheese and green chilies. Served with Bristol’s house-made guacamole sauce.
Theresa’s Sweet Chili Linguine$15.50
Pasta tossed in a Thai chili cream sauce, topped with grilled blackened chicken. Topped with Parmesan cheese and red cabbage.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
La Chasse image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

La Chasse

1359 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1211 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Brussel Sprout Salad$13.00
Mixed Green Salad— Bleu cheese, apples, green grapes, hazelnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
Lyonnaise Salad$13.00
Soft boiled egg, brioche croutons, dry aged bacon lardons, arugula, baby spinach, whole grain mustard and sherry vinaigrette
Chocolate Mousse$12.00
Rich chocolate mousse with an espresso whipped topping
More about La Chasse
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

2525 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caramel Dutch Apple Pie$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble. Our proprietary caramel icing is then spread over the crumble topping. Delicious!
Chocolate Chess Pie$21.00
Sweet chocolate chess filling placed on our buttery Homemade crust. One of our top sellers.
Buckeyes$1.25
Nothing hits the spot like one (or five) of our tasty buckeyes! Crafted with smooth peanut-butter fudge coated in bittersweet dark chocolate, Homemade’s buckeyes are fun-sized
treats for all.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Wild Ginger image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Wild Ginger

1700 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1592 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Playboy Roll$14.00
Tempura ship, spicy crab, avocado; topped with fresh tuna, crunch, massage; with eel, Japanese mayo and furikake
Crunch Much Roll$13.00
Spicy crab, cucumber inside; topped with shrimp, crunch; eel & wasabi sauce
Red Dragon Roll$12.00
Spicy crab meat, avocado inside; topped with crab, crunch, eel sauce and wasabi sauce
More about Wild Ginger
Noche Mexican BBQ image

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Noche Mexican BBQ

1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (1945 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Nachos$17.00
Smoked Brisket with chiles toreados, pickled jalapeños, pickled onions, pepitas, guacamole, chipotle crema, and cotija cheese.
Noche Burrito - Dinner$18.00
your choice of meat: chicken tinga,
carne asada, brisket, carnitas, pulled pork; stuffed with rice, refried beans, our 3 cheese blend, avocado, and topped with your choice of salsa and mole
Refried Beans$6.00
Authentic family recipe made with love. Topped with manchego cheese.
More about Noche Mexican BBQ

