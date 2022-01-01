Bardstown Road restaurants you'll love
Bardstown Road's top cuisines
Must-try Bardstown Road restaurants
More about Ramen House
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen House
1250 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|Tonkotsu
|$14.00
|Vegetarian Ramen
|$11.50
|Spicy Miso Tonkotsu
|$14.00
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ramsi's Cafe on the World
1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Crispy Petal Salad
|$15.50
Roasted brussels sprout petals, lima beans, goat cheese crumbles, almond fig cake, crispy onions. Olive oil and balsamic glaze. GF
|Old World Salad
Roasted vegetables, warm goat cheese, mixed organic greens, with olive tapenade croutons and white wine dijon vinaigrette. Vegetarian
|Peanut Ginger Thai Noodles
|$17.00
Crispy tofu, snow peas, carrots, green onions, rice noodles, peanut-ginger sauce. GF, vegetarian.
Substitute tofu for chicken or shrimp.
More about Faces Bar and Bistro
Faces Bar and Bistro
1604 Bardstown rd, louisville
|Popular items
|In store or curbside pick up?
We offer both in store and curbside pickup.
If you choose CURBSIDE, please park in the back of our restaurant and include your car's color/make/model so we can bring it to you. Call (502) 742-6403 when you arrive so that we know you are here.
|Bulid Your Own 18"
|$16.00
Cheese, sauce, oregano, and basil
Veggie toppings $1.50
Meat toppings $2.00
(Pork Belly $3.00)
|BRISKET CHEESEBURGER
|$14.00
Ground in house with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mustard sauce
More about Uptown Cafe Louisville
Uptown Cafe Louisville
1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville
|Popular items
|Fusilli with Bay Scallops or Shrimp
|$18.00
With tomatoes in a basil cream sauce.
|Black Bean Cakes
|$9.00
With tart cherries and almonds on flash fried spinach topped with chipotle mayonnaise.
|House Salad
|$8.00
Romaine, shredded carrots, red cabbage, red onions, black olives, slivered almonds with choice of dressing.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bristol Bar and Grille
1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|White Chili (GF)
|$4.75
White beans and chicken, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream.
|Green Chili Wontons (V)
|$8.00
A Louisville favorite! Fried wontons filled with Monterey Jack cheese and green chilies. Served with Bristol’s house-made guacamole sauce.
|Theresa’s Sweet Chili Linguine
|$15.50
Pasta tossed in a Thai chili cream sauce, topped with grilled blackened chicken. Topped with Parmesan cheese and red cabbage.
More about La Chasse
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
La Chasse
1359 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Roasted Brussel Sprout Salad
|$13.00
Mixed Green Salad— Bleu cheese, apples, green grapes, hazelnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
|Lyonnaise Salad
|$13.00
Soft boiled egg, brioche croutons, dry aged bacon lardons, arugula, baby spinach, whole grain mustard and sherry vinaigrette
|Chocolate Mousse
|$12.00
Rich chocolate mousse with an espresso whipped topping
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
2525 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|Caramel Dutch Apple Pie
|$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble. Our proprietary caramel icing is then spread over the crumble topping. Delicious!
|Chocolate Chess Pie
|$21.00
Sweet chocolate chess filling placed on our buttery Homemade crust. One of our top sellers.
|Buckeyes
|$1.25
Nothing hits the spot like one (or five) of our tasty buckeyes! Crafted with smooth peanut-butter fudge coated in bittersweet dark chocolate, Homemade’s buckeyes are fun-sized
treats for all.
More about Wild Ginger
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Wild Ginger
1700 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Playboy Roll
|$14.00
Tempura ship, spicy crab, avocado; topped with fresh tuna, crunch, massage; with eel, Japanese mayo and furikake
|Crunch Much Roll
|$13.00
Spicy crab, cucumber inside; topped with shrimp, crunch; eel & wasabi sauce
|Red Dragon Roll
|$12.00
Spicy crab meat, avocado inside; topped with crab, crunch, eel sauce and wasabi sauce
More about Noche Mexican BBQ
TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Noche Mexican BBQ
1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|Brisket Nachos
|$17.00
Smoked Brisket with chiles toreados, pickled jalapeños, pickled onions, pepitas, guacamole, chipotle crema, and cotija cheese.
|Noche Burrito - Dinner
|$18.00
your choice of meat: chicken tinga,
carne asada, brisket, carnitas, pulled pork; stuffed with rice, refried beans, our 3 cheese blend, avocado, and topped with your choice of salsa and mole
|Refried Beans
|$6.00
Authentic family recipe made with love. Topped with manchego cheese.