Middle Eastern
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

2,330 Reviews

$$

1293 Bardstown Rd

Louisville, KY 40204

Tortellini Graciella
Peanut Ginger Thai Noodles
Crispy Petal Salad

Appetizers

Italian Antipasto Feastival

$16.00

Grilled shrimp, goat cheese, grilled onions, grilled squashes, and portobellos. With grilled baguette.

Brie Bernadette

$13.00

Imported brie, almond encrusted. With crackers, apples, and honey. Vegetarian

Calamari Terra Santa

$15.00

Squid rings in oriental spices, fried. With sautéed peppers and onions and sweet chili garlic sauce.

Chipotle Con Queso

$10.00

Melted cheeses, chipotle peppers, spinach and artichoke hearts. With house tortilla chips. Vegetarian

Vegan Chipotle Con Queso

$12.00

Melted vegan cheeses, chipotle peppers, spinach and artichoke hearts. With house tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Desert Jewels

$12.00

Medjool dates, organic cashew cheese, glazed pecans. Raw, vegan, GF

Foccacia, The Original

$13.50+Out of stock

Our own Italian flatbread, spiked with herbs and extra virgin olive oil, topped with pesto, tomatoes, feta and parmesan cheeses. Available vegan, available GF

Old World Hummus

$12.75

Chickpea tahini mousse, tomato cucumber relish, pita. Vegan, available GF

Jakarta Rings

$10.75

Tempura battered red onion rings, with ketjap manis, our house version of the original ketchup. Vegan

Medjool Dates

$11.00

Luscious dates and goat cheese, served warm. Vegetarian

Poblano Chilaquiles

$17.50

Confit of local pasture raised pork in rojo, corn tortillas, poblano cream sauce, salsa verde, kale rajas, cumin crema.

Vegan Chilaquiles

$16.50

House seitan in rojo, corn tortillas, chipotle con queso, salsa verde, kale rajas, cumin crema.

Prawn Kebobs

$22.00

Jumbo shrimp, skewered, with mango barbecue and basil aioli.

Punjabi Samosa

$8.25

Indian dumplings with potatoes, peas and traditional spices. With tamarind sauce and chutney. Vegan

Quesadillas

$11.00

Spinach tortilla, colby jack cheese, tomatoes, cilantro, scallions. Served with salsa and sour cream

Roasted Garlic And Goat Cheese

$13.50

Grilled cuban bread, marinated goat cheese, roasted garlic, za'tar. Vegetarian, available GF

Tuna Tartare

$17.50

Fresh tuna, red onions, avocado, cilantro in fresh lime. With fried wontons and wasabi sour cream. Pescatarian

Soup & Salad

Jun Kun Stew

$6.00+

Root vegetables, broccoli, and limas in a Japanese inspired broth. Vegan, GF

Crispy Petal Salad

$15.50

Roasted brussels sprout petals, lima beans, goat cheese crumbles, almond fig cake, crispy onions. Olive oil and balsamic glaze. GF

Garden Side Salad

$4.25

Organic baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions. With balsamic vinaigrette. Vegan

Greek Salad

$7.00+

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, croutons, organic greens, traditional Greek vinaigrette. Vegetarian

Hibachi Side Salad

$7.75

Crispy organic greens, carrots, radishes in a ginger carrot dressing. Vegan, GF

Old World Salad

$7.00+

Roasted vegetables, warm goat cheese, mixed organic greens, with olive tapenade croutons and white wine dijon vinaigrette. Vegetarian

Raw Hope Salad

$7.00+

Organic baby greens and spinach, avocado, carrots, red onions, radishes, cucumbers, a light olive oil and lemon vinaigrette. Vegan, raw

Spinach Salad

$7.00+

Organic baby spinach, strawberries, apples, and toasted almonds in basil balsamic vinaigrette. Vegan, GF.

Tuna Tartare & Spinach Salad

$17.50

Sashimi grade tuna, fresh avocado, cilantro and lime with organic baby spinach and vegan creamy wasabi dressing. Pescatarian, raw.

Entrees

BBQ Tempura Salmon Brochette

$25.00

Tempura battered salmon brochettes, mango BBQ sauce and red onion chutney. With pesto lima beans and basmati rice. Pescetarian.

Capellini Marinara

$10.50

Capellini, plum tomato sauce, ricotta and mozzarella. Available vegan.

Curried Chicken and Shrimp Paella

$24.00

Chicken breast and shrimp, snow peas, carrots, red peppers and peas in Thai inspired sauce. With brown rice pilaf.

Chicken Gorgonzola

$21.50

Chicken breast, blue cheese cream sauce, capellini.

Prawn Gorgonzola

$27.00

Sautéed jumbo shrimp, blue cheese cream sauce, capellini.

Crab Cakes

$25.00

Pan-sauteed crab cakes, Creole remoulade. Basmati rice. Stir-fried vegetables.

East Indian Paella

$16.00

Julienned snow peas, carrots, red bell peppers, peas and broccoli in light curry sauce with brown rice pilaf. Vegan, GF.

Cubean Burrito

$16.50

Cuban black beans and Colby Jack cheese in flour tortilla. With Chipotle con Queso, sour cream, house tortilla chips and tomato cilantro salsa. Vegetarian.

East Meets South Fajitas

$27.00

Beef strips, sautéed bell peppers and onions, Mexican rice, sour cream and guacamole. With Indian Paratha for wrapping. Available with vegan beef.

Egyptian Kitchen (Kusheri)

$14.00

Traditional dish of Egypt: ditalini, lentils, chickpeas, toasted angel hair, Basmati rice, fried onions. Fiery harissa on the side. Vegan.

Empress Chicken

$20.00

Crispy chicken, broccoli and mushrooms, sweet red chili oyster sauce. With Basmati rice.

Faithful Falafel

$15.50

Baked falafel with Pakistani salad of sweet potatoes, tomatoes and cucumber in vegan yogurt with fresh mint sauce. Leafy green garnish. Vegan, GF.

Fish Tacos

$21.50

Fried whitefish, Mexican rice, Pico de Gallo, mozzarella, Napa coleslaw, avocado, soft corn tortillas and Cuban black beans. Available vegan with tofu sea fillet.

Hoisin Tuna

$21.50

Pan seared tuna, Vietnamese braised hearty greens from Raising Hope Organic Farm and roasted sweet potatoes, wasabi cream. Available GF

Moroccan Lamb Chops

$36.00

Pan-seared lamb chops, Moroccan millet pilaf, bourbon tomato jam, pumpkin mint sauce. Available GF.

Louis Marsala

$22.50

Chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms in Marsala wine. With mashed potatoes and shrimp garnish.

Mr. Krabs

$28.00

Sautéed white fish topped with crab cakes in a pesto cream sauce. Stir-fried vegetables and Basmati rice.

Pollo Nuevo Havana

$23.50

Blackened chicken breast, tamarindo jalapeno sauce, Boursin cheese. With Basmati rice, stir-fried vegetables. Available GF

Grouper Nuevo Havana

$25.50

Blackened grouper, tamarindo jalapeno sauce, Boursin cheese. With Basmati rice, stir-fried vegetables. Available GF.

Ribs of the Carribean

$19.00+

Smoked pork ribs, mango BBQ sauce and grilled Z-potatoes.

Salmon Sonesta

$28.00

Blackened Scottish salmon, sun-dried tomato cream sauce. With mashed potatoes and stir-fried vegetables. Available GF.

The Sari Wrap

$14.00

Indian spiced potatoes, peas, chickpeas and spinach in tortilla. Tomato curry, red onion raisin chutney and raita. Vegan.

Shanghai Stir-Fry

$17.00

Broccoli, snow peas, water chestnuts, carrots and other garden vegetables. With Basmati rice. With spicy chili garlic or mild black bean sauce. Vegan, available GF.

Spicy Jamaican Tofu Over Brown Rice

$15.25

Tofu in fiery jerk spices with brown rice pilaf. Topped with asparagus and served with a side of our vegan cucumber yogurt. Vegan, available GF

Peanut Ginger Thai Noodles

$17.00

Crispy tofu, snow peas, carrots, green onions, rice noodles, peanut-ginger sauce. GF, vegetarian. Substitute tofu for chicken or shrimp.

Tortellini Graciella

$19.00

Cheese tortellini, broccoli, mushrooms and tomatoes in pesto cream sauce.

Z-Man Steak

$39.00

Blackened beef tenderloin, Boursin cheese. With grilled Z-potatoes and spinach alfredo.

Sandwiches

Banh Mi

$15.75

Vietnamese bourbon braised beef, toasted baguette, spicy mayo, cucumbers. Garnished with Raising Hope Farm greens. Available with vegan beef.

Basil Salmon

$17.50

Chicken Parmesan

$13.75

Chicken, lightly breaded, marinara and Parmesan on Cuban bread.

Eggplant Boursin Panini

$14.25

Breaded eggplant, marinara, Boursin, mozzarella, Cuban bread.

Greek Chicken Fajita Pita

$15.75

Grilled chicken, sautéed bell peppers and onions in pita. With cucumber yogurt sauce.

Selma's Favourite Fish Sandwich

$15.25

Creole-spiced white fish, caper tartar sauce and lettuce, on Foccacia.

Faithful Falafel

$15.50

Baked falafel with Pakistani salad of sweet potatoes, tomatoes and cucumber in vegan yogurt with fresh mint sauce. Leafy green garnish. Vegan, GF.

Isabelle Pollo Panini

$16.00

Chicken breast, ham, mustard, mayonnaise, pickle relish and baby Swiss on Cuban bread. With Roasted Potatoes.

Jamaican Chicken

$16.50

Julienned chicken breast marinated in fiery jerk spices on Foccacia. Available GF over Basmati rice.

Jamaican Seitan Sandwich

$15.00

Housemade seitan in fiery jerk spices on focaccia. Available over Basmati rice

Jamaican Tofu Sandwich

$15.00

Tofu in fiery jerk spices on focaccia. Available GF over Basmati rice or on our chapati.

Kosta Burger

$17.50

Local ground lamb, feta, poached farm egg, shaved red onion, cumin mayo.

Po' Girl

$16.75

Sautéed shrimp, sun-dried tomato mayo, lettuce and tomato. Cuban bread.

Roasted Vegetable Panini

$14.00

Roasted red peppers, squashes, and red onions, basil aioli, and cheddar on Cuban bread. Served with roasted potatoes. Vegan

Salmon Tartine

$16.75

Cold smoked salmon, Boursin cream cheese mousse, fried egg, caper, red onion, open faced on Cuban toast. Available GF

Seitan Parm Panini

$15.75

House made seitan, marinara, and vegan mozzarella. On Cuban bread. Served with roasted potatoes. Vegan

Sloppy Falafel

$13.50

House made falafel and tomato cucumber relish in pita. Vegan

Spicy Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Char-grilled beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, spicy aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion on Cuban bread. Served with house fries.

Vegan Bayou Burger

$15.75

Char-grilled vegan burger, jakarta rings, creole remoulade, and vegan cheese.

Vegan Banh Mi

$15.75

Desserts

Arabian Sundae

$9.00

Warm chocolate and walnut baklava, topped with ice cream and hot fudge.

Caramelized Banana Trifle

$9.00Out of stock

A marriage of cultures: Caribbean rum bananas, English custard, whipped cream, and American graham crackers.

Chocolate Pate

$8.00

Rich, fudgy, flourless chocolate cake. GF

Desert Jewels

$12.00

Devil's Food Trifle

$9.00

Layers of rich chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, raspberry sauce, and coconut whipped cream. Vegan

Medjool Dates

$11.00

Luscious dates and goat cheese, served warm. Vegetarian

Plantains

$5.25

Ripe plantains, fried in a maple syrup sauce. Whipped cream and nutmeg. Available vegan with our coconut whipped cream.

Kids

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.25

with house fries or sliced apples.

Chicken Fingers

$8.25

with house fries or sliced apples.

Grilled Cheese Panini

$7.00

with house fries or sliced apples.

Cheese Tortellini

$9.95

Cheese tortellini, broccoli, mushrooms, and tomatoes in a pesto cream sauce. Vegetarian

Penne Pasta with Cheddar

$8.50

Penne Pasta with Butter

$8.50

Penne Pasta with Marinara

$8.50

Peanut Butter & Jelly Panini

$7.00

with house fries or sliced apples.

Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

Kids Burger

$9.95

Sides

2 Breast Chicken

$8.00

2 Breast Blackened Chicken

$9.50

Avocado Sliced

$2.00

Basmati Rice

$3.00

Black Beans

$1.50

Blackened Salmon

$13.50

Blackened shrimp

$8.50

Brown Rice

$4.50

Chapati 1 piece

$2.50

Chapati 2 pieces`

$3.50

Foccacia Bread

Fried Plantains

$5.25

Guacamole

$2.00+

House Fries

$3.50

Hummus

$2.29+

Mashed Potatoes

$4.25

Mexican Rice

$4.00

Paratha

$1.10

Pesto Lima Beans

$4.00

Pita

$0.50

Queso

$2.85+

Quinoa Pilaf

$5.75

Roasted Potatoes

$4.25

Spinach Alfredo

$5.75

Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

Stir-Fried Vegetables

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Vegan Queso

$3.50+

Vietnamese Braised Greens

$5.75

Z-Potatoes

$4.00

Side Sauces

Basil Aioli

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Black Bean Sauce

$2.00

Carrot Ginger

$0.75

Cucumber Yogurt

$1.00

Gf Tamari

Harrisa

$0.75

Jamaican Sauce

$3.00

Ketjap Manis

$2.00

Marinara

$0.75

Pesto Cream

$3.50

Remoulade

$1.00

Salsa

$1.50+

Sonesta Sauce

$3.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Soy Sauce

Spicy Aoili

$1.00

Spicy Chili Garlic Sauce

$2.00

Sun-Dried Tomato Aoli

$0.75

Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Vegan Basil Aioli

$1.00

Vegan Cucumber Yogurt

$1.50
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Ramsi's Cafe on the World started as a quaint little hole in the wall serving Global Comfort Food in the eclectic Highlands neighborhood. The place has grown over the past 25 years. With over 100 dishes from around the world, we cook for everyone's palate. Half the menu is vegetarian, 30 percent vegan. We have gluten free options. We serve ribs, lamb, Kentucky grown Bison and several varieties of seafood. And our Sunday brunch: a feast-ival! Everything is made in-house. The restaurant is casual, by design. Make yourself at home. We can't wait to serve you!

1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204

