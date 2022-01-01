Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Bardstown Road

Go
Bardstown Road restaurants
Toast

Bardstown Road restaurants that serve fajitas

Ramsi's Cafe on the World image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (2330 reviews)
Takeout
East Meets South Fajitas$27.00
Beef strips, sautéed bell peppers and onions, Mexican rice, sour cream and guacamole. With Indian Paratha for wrapping.
Available with vegan beef.
Greek Chicken Fajita Pita$15.75
Grilled chicken, sautéed bell peppers and onions in pita. With cucumber yogurt sauce.
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
Noche Mexican BBQ image

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Noche Mexican BBQ

1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (1945 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Steak Fajita$14.00
Duo Fajita$28.00
Fajita
More about Noche Mexican BBQ

Map

Map

