Fajitas in Bardstown Road

Ramsi's Cafe on the World
1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|East Meets South Fajitas
|$27.00
Beef strips, sautéed bell peppers and onions, Mexican rice, sour cream and guacamole. With Indian Paratha for wrapping.
Available with vegan beef.
|Greek Chicken Fajita Pita
|$15.75
Grilled chicken, sautéed bell peppers and onions in pita. With cucumber yogurt sauce.