Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Bardstown Road

Go
Bardstown Road restaurants
Toast

Bardstown Road restaurants that serve curry

Ramen House image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen House

1250 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (389 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Ramen$11.50
Curry Bowl$9.50
More about Ramen House
Ramsi's Cafe on the World image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (2330 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Chicken and Shrimp Paella$24.00
Chicken breast and shrimp, snow peas, carrots, red peppers and peas in Thai inspired sauce. With brown rice pilaf.
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
Faces Bar and Bistro image

 

Faces Bar and Bistro

1604 Bardstown rd, louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
COCONUT CURRY SOUP$7.00
With mushrooms, carrots, chickpeas, lime, and
cilantro
More about Faces Bar and Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Uptown Cafe Louisville

1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curried Rice Noodles$15.00
Tofu, sautéed cabbage, broccoli, carrots, snow peas, crushed peanuts and cilantro in a coconut yellow curry.
More about Uptown Cafe Louisville
Wild Ginger image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Wild Ginger

1700 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1592 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Curry$15.00
Chicken Japanese Curry$13.00
Katsu Chicken Japanese Curry$13.00
More about Wild Ginger

Browse other tasty dishes in Bardstown Road

Pork Belly

Gyoza

Scallops

Edamame

Bulgogi

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Garden Salad

Map

More near Bardstown Road to explore

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Okolona

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

The Avenue

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

West Main

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

East Main

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston