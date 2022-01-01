Curry in Bardstown Road
Bardstown Road restaurants that serve curry
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen House
1250 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Curry Ramen
|$11.50
|Curry Bowl
|$9.50
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ramsi's Cafe on the World
1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Curried Chicken and Shrimp Paella
|$24.00
Chicken breast and shrimp, snow peas, carrots, red peppers and peas in Thai inspired sauce. With brown rice pilaf.
Faces Bar and Bistro
1604 Bardstown rd, louisville
|COCONUT CURRY SOUP
|$7.00
With mushrooms, carrots, chickpeas, lime, and
cilantro
Uptown Cafe Louisville
1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville
|Curried Rice Noodles
|$15.00
Tofu, sautéed cabbage, broccoli, carrots, snow peas, crushed peanuts and cilantro in a coconut yellow curry.