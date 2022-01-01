Salmon in Bardstown Road

Bardstown Road restaurants that serve salmon

Uptown Cafe Louisville

1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$24.00
Wasabi soy, steamed spinach, pickled ginger, black sesame seed over jasmine rice.
More about Uptown Cafe Louisville
Bristol Bar and Grille image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bristol Bar and Grille

1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon Teriyaki$19.50
Fresh fillet of Atlantic salmon basted with teriyaki sauce, grilled to perfection and served with fresh vegetables.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
La Chasse image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

La Chasse

1359 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1211 reviews)
Takeout
Coal Grilled Ora King Salmon$30.00
Mushroom risotto, garlic-lemon beurre blanc, sautéed spinach with tomato jam and crispy shallots
More about La Chasse
Wild Ginger image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Wild Ginger

1700 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1592 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon (Sake) Nigiri$5.50
More about Wild Ginger

