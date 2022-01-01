Salmon in Bardstown Road
Bardstown Road restaurants that serve salmon
More about Uptown Cafe Louisville
Uptown Cafe Louisville
1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville
|Grilled Salmon
|$24.00
Wasabi soy, steamed spinach, pickled ginger, black sesame seed over jasmine rice.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bristol Bar and Grille
1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Grilled Salmon Teriyaki
|$19.50
Fresh fillet of Atlantic salmon basted with teriyaki sauce, grilled to perfection and served with fresh vegetables.
More about La Chasse
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
La Chasse
1359 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Coal Grilled Ora King Salmon
|$30.00
Mushroom risotto, garlic-lemon beurre blanc, sautéed spinach with tomato jam and crispy shallots