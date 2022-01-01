Garden salad in Bardstown Road
Bardstown Road restaurants that serve garden salad
Ramsi's Cafe on the World
1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Garden Side Salad
|$4.25
Organic baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions. With balsamic vinaigrette. Vegan
Bristol Bar & Grille - Highlands
1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Fried Chicken Cobb
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce topped with fried chicken, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled egg and blue cheese crumbles. Served with Bleu Cheese dressing
|Classic Caesar (V)
|$7.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with our classic Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons.
|Burger
|$11.00
Fresh KY Proud Rittenberry Farms ground beef served on a toasted English muffin with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and your choice of cheese