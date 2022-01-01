Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Bardstown Road

Bardstown Road restaurants
Toast

Bardstown Road restaurants that serve garden salad

Ramsi's Cafe on the World image

 

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Side Salad$4.25
Organic baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions. With balsamic vinaigrette. Vegan
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
Bristol Bar and Grille image

 

Bristol Bar & Grille - Highlands

1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Cobb$12.00
Romaine lettuce topped with fried chicken, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled egg and blue cheese crumbles. Served with Bleu Cheese dressing
Classic Caesar (V)$7.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with our classic Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons.
Burger$11.00
Fresh KY Proud Rittenberry Farms ground beef served on a toasted English muffin with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and your choice of cheese
More about Bristol Bar & Grille - Highlands

