Fern Creek restaurants you'll love
Fern Creek's top cuisines
Must-try Fern Creek restaurants
More about Roosters
Roosters
5338 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Rooster Wrap
|$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
|10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.49
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|Fried Pickles
|$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5628 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
|6 Wings
|$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
5606 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|Brownies
|$3.00
Sweeten your day with a Homemade chocolate brownie topped with delicious chocolate icing. Then pair it with a scoop of Homemade ice cream for a truly delicious dessert.
|Pecan Pie
|$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
|Dutch Apple
|$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble.