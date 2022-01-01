Fern Creek restaurants you'll love

Must-try Fern Creek restaurants

Roosters image

 

Roosters

5338 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rooster Wrap$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$12.49
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
Beef 'O' Brady's image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5628 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (1384 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

5606 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1540 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brownies$3.00
Sweeten your day with a Homemade chocolate brownie topped with delicious chocolate icing. Then pair it with a scoop of Homemade ice cream for a truly delicious dessert.
Pecan Pie$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
Dutch Apple$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble.
