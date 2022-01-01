Downtown restaurants you'll love
Parlour Downtown Louisville
133 W Liberty Street, Louisville
|Popular items
|Peppercorn Ranch
|$7.99
Romaine, house-made ranch dressing, chopped applewood bacon, diced tomatoes, red onion, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons
|Cheesesticks
|$12.99
Pizza dough topped with house-made garlic butter and shredded mozzarella cheese
|10 Smoked Wings
|$15.99
Smoked in house daily and complemented by our amazing dry rub and tossed in your favorite sauce.
Mussel and Burger Bar
113 S 7th St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Classic American Cheeseburger
|$14.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet bread and butter pickles
|Short Rib Nachos
|$13.99
Potato chips, braised short ribs, guacamole, pico de gallo,, black bean puree, Monterey Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and cheese dip
|Spanish Blue Burger
|$15.99
La Peral Spanish blue cheese, pepper cress, and fig marmalade
ATG Smokehouse
401 East Main Street, Louisville
|Popular items
|Pork Sand
|$8.50
|Sloppy Faux
|$11.00
Pokehana
436 W Market St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Fried Rice Bowl
|$9.25
Fried rice made with homemade whipped garlic butter. Comes with your choice of protein. Recommended: Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Tofu
|Miso Soup
|$1.95
Miso and dashi broth with tofu, wakame, and scallions
|BiBimBap Bowl
|$9.75
A Korean classic with homemade veggies, steak bulgogi, and egg. Served with Korean Chili sauce.