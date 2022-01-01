Downtown restaurants you'll love

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Salad
Salad
Must-try Downtown restaurants

Parlour Downtown Louisville image

 

Parlour Downtown Louisville

133 W Liberty Street, Louisville

Takeout
Popular items
Peppercorn Ranch$7.99
Romaine, house-made ranch dressing, chopped applewood bacon, diced tomatoes, red onion, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons
Cheesesticks$12.99
Pizza dough topped with house-made garlic butter and shredded mozzarella cheese
10 Smoked Wings$15.99
Smoked in house daily and complemented by our amazing dry rub and tossed in your favorite sauce.
Mussel and Burger Bar image

 

Mussel and Burger Bar

113 S 7th St, Louisville

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classic American Cheeseburger$14.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet bread and butter pickles
Short Rib Nachos$13.99
Potato chips, braised short ribs, guacamole, pico de gallo,, black bean puree, Monterey Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and cheese dip
Spanish Blue Burger$15.99
La Peral Spanish blue cheese, pepper cress, and fig marmalade
ATG Smokehouse image

 

ATG Smokehouse

401 East Main Street, Louisville

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Sand$8.50
Sloppy Faux$11.00
Pokehana image

 

Pokehana

436 W Market St, Louisville

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Rice Bowl$9.25
Fried rice made with homemade whipped garlic butter. Comes with your choice of protein. Recommended: Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Tofu
Miso Soup$1.95
Miso and dashi broth with tofu, wakame, and scallions
BiBimBap Bowl$9.75
A Korean classic with homemade veggies, steak bulgogi, and egg. Served with Korean Chili sauce.
