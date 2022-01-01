Westport restaurants you'll love
Westport's top cuisines
Must-try Westport restaurants
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goose Creek Diner
2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$8.99
Fresh Greens topped with Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon and Croutons.
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$8.99
Our Signature Panko Breaded Fried Green Tomatoes served with our Signature Creek Sauce.
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.99
5 Hand Breaded Tenders served with 2 Sides and Dipping Sauce.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Napa River Grill
1211 Herr Ln, Louisville
|Popular items
|Baked Manicotti
|$28.00
Red wine braised short rib, mushroom béchamel, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, artichokes, spinach, marinara sauce
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, roasted beets, apple, shallots, capriole farm goat cheese, pistachio crumble, oregano vinaigrette
|Pad Thai
|$18.00
Napa cabbage, snow peas, carrots, bean sprouts, egg, tofu, rice noodles, crushed peanuts, cilantro, lime
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
3521 Springhurst Commons Drive, Louisville
|Popular items
|Sugar Cookie
|$2.49
These are a rich buttery cookie, dipped with our creamy buttercream icing, then decorated. Please call location for designs available.
|Brownies
|$3.00
Sweeten your day with a Homemade chocolate brownie topped with delicious chocolate icing. Then pair it with a scoop of Homemade ice cream for a truly delicious dessert.
|Pecan Chocolate Pie
|$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling containing a hint of Kentucky Bourbon mixed with chocolate chips and placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1311 Herr Lane, Louisville
|Popular items
|Surfer Girl Omelet
|$11.99
Fresh spinach, wild mushrooms, tomato, cream cheese and onion, topped with diced fresh avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream
|Potato Head Casserole
|$12.49
Hashbrown potatoes baked with
sour cream, diced onions, spices
and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped
with breakfast sausage, diced
tomatoes, poblano pepper,
mushrooms, queso, onions and
an egg your way
|The Mad Platter
|$14.99
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
PIZZA • SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
3601 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville
|Popular items
|Onion Feathers
|$3.49
Battered onion petals with Feather Sauce.
|Fried Fingers - Full Order
|$9.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$7.90
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Steak & Bourbon
1321 Herr Ln, Louisville
|Popular items
|Online Potato Au Gratin
|$10.00
|Online Creme Brulee
|$12.00
|Online Cheese Curd Burger
|$21.00