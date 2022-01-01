Westport restaurants you'll love

Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Westport restaurants

Goose Creek Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goose Creek Diner

2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville

Avg 4 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$8.99
Fresh Greens topped with Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon and Croutons.
Fried Green Tomatoes$8.99
Our Signature Panko Breaded Fried Green Tomatoes served with our Signature Creek Sauce.
Chicken Tenders$13.99
5 Hand Breaded Tenders served with 2 Sides and Dipping Sauce.
More about Goose Creek Diner
Napa River Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Napa River Grill

1211 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Manicotti$28.00
Red wine braised short rib, mushroom béchamel, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, artichokes, spinach, marinara sauce
Roasted Beet Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, roasted beets, apple, shallots, capriole farm goat cheese, pistachio crumble, oregano vinaigrette
Pad Thai$18.00
Napa cabbage, snow peas, carrots, bean sprouts, egg, tofu, rice noodles, crushed peanuts, cilantro, lime
More about Napa River Grill
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen image

 

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

3521 Springhurst Commons Drive, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sugar Cookie$2.49
These are a rich buttery cookie, dipped with our creamy buttercream icing, then decorated. Please call location for designs available.
Brownies$3.00
Sweeten your day with a Homemade chocolate brownie topped with delicious chocolate icing. Then pair it with a scoop of Homemade ice cream for a truly delicious dessert.
Pecan Chocolate Pie$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling containing a hint of Kentucky Bourbon mixed with chocolate chips and placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1311 Herr Lane, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2506 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Surfer Girl Omelet$11.99
Fresh spinach, wild mushrooms, tomato, cream cheese and onion, topped with diced fresh avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream
Potato Head Casserole$12.49
Hashbrown potatoes baked with
sour cream, diced onions, spices
and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped
with breakfast sausage, diced
tomatoes, poblano pepper,
mushrooms, queso, onions and
an egg your way
The Mad Platter$14.99
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
More about Wild Eggs
Roosters image

PIZZA • SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3601 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville

Avg 4.1 (555 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Feathers$3.49
Battered onion petals with Feather Sauce.
Fried Fingers - Full Order$9.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$7.90
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Roosters
Steak & Bourbon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Steak & Bourbon

1321 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Online Potato Au Gratin$10.00
Online Creme Brulee$12.00
Online Cheese Curd Burger$21.00
More about Steak & Bourbon
Comfy Cow image

 

Comfy Cow

1301 Herr Ln #118, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Comfy Cow

