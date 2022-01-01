Caesar salad in Westport

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goose Creek Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goose Creek Diner

2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville

Avg 4 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$8.99
Crisp Romaine tossed with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan and Croutons.
More about Goose Creek Diner
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3601 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville

Avg 4.1 (555 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad - Half$4.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad - Full$10.99
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons andCaesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
Caesar Salad - Full$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
More about Roosters
Steak & Bourbon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Steak & Bourbon

1321 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Online Caesar Salad$15.00
Online 1/2 Caesar Salad$10.00
More about Steak & Bourbon

