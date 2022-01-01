Caesar salad in Westport
Westport restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Goose Creek Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goose Creek Diner
2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Crisp Romaine tossed with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan and Croutons.
More about Roosters
PIZZA • SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
3601 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville
|Caesar Salad - Half
|$4.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
|Chicken Caesar Salad - Full
|$10.99
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons andCaesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
|Caesar Salad - Full
|$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.