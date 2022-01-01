East Main restaurants you'll love
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
121 South Floyd St., Louisville
|Popular items
|House-Made Cinnamon Roll
|$8.99
Croissant pastry dough filled with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked in a
cast-iron skillet and topped with sweet vanilla bean icing.
|Chicken & Waffle
|$12.99
Chicken and Waffle
Seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville
hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and
house-made buttermilk maple syrup
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
More about Hell or High Water
Hell or High Water
112 West Washington St suite#2, Louisville
|Popular items
|Cocktail Subscription (Four Weeks)
|$160.00
4 Weekend Cocktail Packages, delivered on consecutive Fridays.
|Weekend Cocktail Package
|$40.00
Two (10oz. each) unique bottled cocktails. Serves 6 drinks total. **Please note, orders must be submitted by Friday at 10am for delivery.
|Calling Card (10 oz. bottle)
|$20.00
One 10oz. bottle of our signature cocktail. (3 servings in each bottle)
Ingredients: Bourbon, Braulio, Sweet Vermouth, Dry Curacao, Demerara
More about Zombie Taco
TACOS
Zombie Taco
100 West Washington Street, Louisville
|Popular items
|BRAISED BRISKET TACO
|$5.00
chipotle ranch, pickled red onion, guacamole (gf)
|KOREAN STEAK BURRITO
|$11.00
crunchy vegetables, pickled cucumber, spicy vinaigrette
|PORK CARNITAS TACO
|$4.50
tomatillo-avocado salsa, chicharròn (GF)