East Main restaurants you'll love

Toast

Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

121 South Floyd St., Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House-Made Cinnamon Roll$8.99
Croissant pastry dough filled with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked in a
cast-iron skillet and topped with sweet vanilla bean icing.
Chicken & Waffle$12.99
Chicken and Waffle
Seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville
hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and
house-made buttermilk maple syrup
Biscuits & Gravy$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
More about Wild Eggs
Hell or High Water image

 

Hell or High Water

112 West Washington St suite#2, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (2785 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cocktail Subscription (Four Weeks)$160.00
4 Weekend Cocktail Packages, delivered on consecutive Fridays.
Weekend Cocktail Package$40.00
Two (10oz. each) unique bottled cocktails. Serves 6 drinks total. **Please note, orders must be submitted by Friday at 10am for delivery.
Calling Card (10 oz. bottle)$20.00
One 10oz. bottle of our signature cocktail. (3 servings in each bottle)
Ingredients: Bourbon, Braulio, Sweet Vermouth, Dry Curacao, Demerara
More about Hell or High Water
Consumer pic

TACOS

Zombie Taco

100 West Washington Street, Louisville

Avg 3.7 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BRAISED BRISKET TACO$5.00
chipotle ranch, pickled red onion, guacamole (gf)
KOREAN STEAK BURRITO$11.00
crunchy vegetables, pickled cucumber, spicy vinaigrette
PORK CARNITAS TACO$4.50
tomatillo-avocado salsa, chicharròn (GF)
More about Zombie Taco

