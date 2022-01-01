The Avenue restaurants you'll love
More about Fork & Barrel
Fork & Barrel
2244 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville
|Popular items
|Salmon
|$34.00
Grilled Filet of Salmon, Blistered Tomato &
Roasted Pearl Onion Farro, Sautéed Spinach, Whipped Goat Cheese, Pesto
|Short Rib
|$36.00
Red Wine Braised Beef Short Rib, Cauliflower Risotto, Hand-Carved Carrots, Natural Reduction, Crispy Potato Strings
|F&B Burger
|$19.00
7 oz Flat Top Beef Burger, Fried Mortadella,
Smoked Gouda, Sun Dried Tomato Aioli, Mixed Greens, Ciabatta Bun, House-Made Pickles, Seasoned Pommes Frites
More about Parlour on Frankfort
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Parlour on Frankfort
2636 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville
|Popular items
|Peppercorn Ranch
|$7.99
Romaine, house-made ranch dressing, chopped applewood bacon, diced tomatoes, red onion, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons
|14 Build Your Own
|$14.99
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
|10 Build Your Own
|$10.99
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings