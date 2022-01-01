The Avenue restaurants you'll love

The Avenue restaurants
The Avenue's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Gastropubs
Must-try The Avenue restaurants

Fork & Barrel image

FRENCH FRIES

Fork & Barrel

2244 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

Avg 4 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon$34.00
Grilled Filet of Salmon, Blistered Tomato &
Roasted Pearl Onion Farro, Sautéed Spinach, Whipped Goat Cheese, Pesto
Short Rib$36.00
Red Wine Braised Beef Short Rib, Cauliflower Risotto, Hand-Carved Carrots, Natural Reduction, Crispy Potato Strings
F&B Burger$19.00
7 oz Flat Top Beef Burger, Fried Mortadella,
Smoked Gouda, Sun Dried Tomato Aioli, Mixed Greens, Ciabatta Bun, House-Made Pickles, Seasoned Pommes Frites
More about Fork & Barrel
Parlour on Frankfort image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Parlour on Frankfort

2636 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peppercorn Ranch$7.99
Romaine, house-made ranch dressing, chopped applewood bacon, diced tomatoes, red onion, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons
14 Build Your Own$14.99
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
10 Build Your Own$10.99
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
More about Parlour on Frankfort
Caffe Classico image

 

Caffe Classico

2144 Frankfort Ave, Saint Matthews

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Caffe Classico
Comfy Cow image

 

Comfy Cow

2221 Frankfort Ave, Saint Matthews

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Comfy Cow
