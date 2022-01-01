Cake in Westport

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goose Creek Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goose Creek Diner

2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville

Avg 4 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Red Velvet Cake$4.99
Carrot Cake$3.99
Chocolate Cake$4.99
More about Goose Creek Diner
Cake Balls image

 

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

3521 Springhurst Commons Drive, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake Balls$1.75
Bite-sized and delicious, our Homemade cake balls feature moist chocolate and yellow cake carefully dipped into buttercream, chocolate or caramel icing and decorated individually or topped with sprinkles. Check your location for specific cake balls available.
Sweetheart Cake$29.75
One layer each of our moist chocolate and white cakes covered in our famous Homemade Buttercream icing. We pour chocolate over the top and finish with carnival sprinkles.
Yellow Cake
Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1311 Herr Lane, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2506 reviews)
Takeout
Side Strawberry Tall Cake$3.99
Strawberry Tall Cakes$11.49
Buttermilk cakes, fresh strawberries,
strawberry compote, whipped cream
and powdered sugar
More about Wild Eggs
Steak & Bourbon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Steak & Bourbon

1321 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Online S&B Crab Cake$19.00
Online Carrot Cake$15.00
Online Chocolate Cake$15.00
More about Steak & Bourbon

