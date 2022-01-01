Cake in Westport
Westport restaurants that serve cake
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goose Creek Diner
2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville
|Red Velvet Cake
|$4.99
|Carrot Cake
|$3.99
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.99
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
3521 Springhurst Commons Drive, Louisville
|Cake Balls
|$1.75
Bite-sized and delicious, our Homemade cake balls feature moist chocolate and yellow cake carefully dipped into buttercream, chocolate or caramel icing and decorated individually or topped with sprinkles. Check your location for specific cake balls available.
|Sweetheart Cake
|$29.75
One layer each of our moist chocolate and white cakes covered in our famous Homemade Buttercream icing. We pour chocolate over the top and finish with carnival sprinkles.
|Yellow Cake
Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1311 Herr Lane, Louisville
|Side Strawberry Tall Cake
|$3.99
|Strawberry Tall Cakes
|$11.49
Buttermilk cakes, fresh strawberries,
strawberry compote, whipped cream
and powdered sugar