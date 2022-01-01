Grilled chicken in Bardstown Road
Bardstown Road restaurants that serve grilled chicken
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ramsi's Cafe on the World
1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
|$8.25
with house fries or sliced apples.
Uptown Cafe Louisville - 1624 Bardstown Rd.
1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$12.00
Ginger, sherry, and soy marinated chicken breast dressed on a French roll with pickapeppa mayonnaise and house made chips.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bristol Bar & Grille - Highlands
1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Grilled Chicken and Spinach
|$13.00
Spinach tossed with roasted garlic, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, bacon, croutons, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette. Topped with a grilled chicken breast.
TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Noche Mexican BBQ - Deer Park - Highlands
1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Single Grilled Chicken Taco
|$4.00
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$15.00
|Grilled Chicken Nachos
|$19.00
Mexican Lager Brined Chicken with fajita peppers, black bean corn pico, pickled jalapeños, pickled onion, guacamole, chipotle crema, and cotija cheese.