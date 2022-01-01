Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Bardstown Road

Bardstown Road restaurants
Toast

Bardstown Road restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Ramsi's Cafe on the World image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (2330 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast$8.25
with house fries or sliced apples.
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
Consumer pic

 

Uptown Cafe Louisville - 1624 Bardstown Rd.

1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$12.00
Ginger, sherry, and soy marinated chicken breast dressed on a French roll with pickapeppa mayonnaise and house made chips.
More about Uptown Cafe Louisville - 1624 Bardstown Rd.
Grilled Chicken and Spinach image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bristol Bar & Grille - Highlands

1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken and Spinach$13.00
Spinach tossed with roasted garlic, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, bacon, croutons, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette. Topped with a grilled chicken breast.
More about Bristol Bar & Grille - Highlands
Noche Mexican BBQ image

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Noche Mexican BBQ - Deer Park - Highlands

1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (1945 reviews)
Takeout
Single Grilled Chicken Taco$4.00
Grilled Chicken Tacos$15.00
Grilled Chicken Nachos$19.00
Mexican Lager Brined Chicken with fajita peppers, black bean corn pico, pickled jalapeños, pickled onion, guacamole, chipotle crema, and cotija cheese.
More about Noche Mexican BBQ - Deer Park - Highlands

