Chili in Bardstown Road

Bardstown Road restaurants
Bardstown Road restaurants that serve chili

Ramen House image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen House

1250 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (389 reviews)
Takeout
Side of chili oil$1.00
More about Ramen House
White Chili (GF) image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bristol Bar and Grille

1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Chili (GF)$5.00
White beans and chicken, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream.
Theresa’s Sweet Chili Linguine$17.00
Pasta tossed in a Thai chili cream sauce, topped with grilled blackened chicken. Topped with Parmesan cheese and red cabbage.
Green Chili Wontons (V)$8.50
A Louisville favorite! Fried wontons filled with Monterey Jack cheese and green chilies. Served with Bristol’s house-made guacamole sauce.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille

