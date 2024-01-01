Pies in NuLu

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA

bar Vetti - Louisville

727 E market st, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom & Kale Pie$24.00
12 " Pizza Pie with Mascarpone, Caramelized Onion, Garlic, Taleggio, Calabrese Chili
White Pie$22.00
12" Pizza Pie Mascarpone, Taleggio, Mozzarella, Ricotta Salata, Pecorino, Garlic, Arugula with Lemon Vinaigrette
Single Peaches and Cream$6.00
More about bar Vetti - Louisville
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Royals Hot Chicken - NULU

736 E Market St, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Apple Pie$3.99
Crunch down on our Crispy Fried Apple Pie rolled in Cinnamon and Sugar.
2 Fried Apple Pies$7.00
Crunch down on TWO of our Crispy Fried Apple Pies rolled in Cinnamon and Sugar.
Fried Apple Pie Shake$6.99
Our Fried Apple Pie blended in a Classic Royals Shake, choose from Chocolate, Vanilla, or Swirl.
More about Royals Hot Chicken - NULU

