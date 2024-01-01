Pies in NuLu
PIZZA
bar Vetti - Louisville
727 E market st, Louisville
|Mushroom & Kale Pie
|$24.00
12 " Pizza Pie with Mascarpone, Caramelized Onion, Garlic, Taleggio, Calabrese Chili
|White Pie
|$22.00
12" Pizza Pie Mascarpone, Taleggio, Mozzarella, Ricotta Salata, Pecorino, Garlic, Arugula with Lemon Vinaigrette
|Single Peaches and Cream
|$6.00
More about Royals Hot Chicken - NULU
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Royals Hot Chicken - NULU
736 E Market St, Louisville
|Fried Apple Pie
|$3.99
Crunch down on our Crispy Fried Apple Pie rolled in Cinnamon and Sugar.
|2 Fried Apple Pies
|$7.00
Crunch down on TWO of our Crispy Fried Apple Pies rolled in Cinnamon and Sugar.
|Fried Apple Pie Shake
|$6.99
Our Fried Apple Pie blended in a Classic Royals Shake, choose from Chocolate, Vanilla, or Swirl.