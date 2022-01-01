Chicken sandwiches in NuLu

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sandwich Classic Fried image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Royals Hot Chicken

736 E Market St, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich - Boxed Lunch$9.79
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with Creamy Royals Coleslaw.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.49
Fried Chicken Salad Sandwich with Sunflower Seeds, Golden Raisins, Honey Mustard, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
Chopped Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Feast BBQ

909 E Market St, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (1579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Chicken Sandwich$9.79
Chopped Chicken Sandwich with your choice of a Side.
Item pic

CHICKEN

Royals Hot Chicken

10310 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.49
Fried Chicken Salad Sandwich with Sunflower Seeds, Golden Raisins, Honey Mustard, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
