NuLu American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in NuLu
More about Royals Hot Chicken
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Royals Hot Chicken
736 E Market St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Sandwich Classic Fried
|$9.79
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
|5 Tenders Classic Fried
|$9.29
5 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
|3 Tenders Hot
|$7.79
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
More about Feast BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Feast BBQ
909 E Market St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.79
Pulled Pork Sandwich with your choice of a Side.
|To-Go Disposable Utensils
Please let us know how many sets of individually plastic wrapped to-go utensils you need by adding that number of to-go sets in with your order. We know a lot of our guests are staying healthy at home and we want to limit our impact as much as possible. Thank you for your support!
|Smoked Chicken Wings
|$13.99
10 of our smoked and dry rubbed wings covered in our signature glaze. Mixed drumettes and flats, sorry no substitutions.
More about Royals Hot Chicken
CHICKEN
Royals Hot Chicken
10310 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|3 Tenders Some Heat
|$7.79
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
|To-Go Disposable Utensils
Please let us know how many sets of individually plastic wrapped to-go utensils you need by adding that number of to-go sets in with your order. We know a lot of our guests are staying healthy at home and we want to limit our impact as much as possible. Thank you for your support!
|Sandwich Hot
|$9.79
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.