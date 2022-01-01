Go
Hilltop Tavern

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

1800 Frankfort Ave • $

Avg 4 (190 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$6.50
Philly Steak Hoagie$11.00
Chopped steak, onions n peppers, mayo, hoagie bun served with fries
Tavern Burger$12.50
1/2lb ground chuck patty, American cheese, thick cut bacon, loaded with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, spicy mustard, and ketchup on a brioche bun served with fries
BBQ Burger$12.50
1/2lb Ground Chuck patty. bacon, onion rings, bbq sauce, pepperjack cheese, brioche bun served with fries
Basket of Fries$5.00
Big ol basket of Hilltop's specially seasoned fries. Ketchup upon request. Add a Large Cheese Sauce for $1
Tender Basket$11.00
Served with Fries and your choice of Honey Mustard, BBQ, Ranch, or Buffalo. ketchup upon request.
Meatloaf Sandwich$10.00
Hilltop's famous meatloaf piled on top Texas toast with Swiss cheese served with Mac and cheese
Jalapeno Poppers$5.00
Fried jalapeños & cream cheese served with Sweet Chili Sauce
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$7.00
fried stadium pretzels and our spicy Bell's Two Hearted Beer Cheese
Beer Cheese Burger$12.50
1/2lb fresh ground chuck patty, our spicy Two Hearted beer Cheese, and bacon on a brioche bun served with fries
Location

1800 Frankfort Ave

Louisville KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
