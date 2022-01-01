Go
IKE & BG Restuarant

Come in and enjoy!

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

1646 Genesee St • $

Avg 3.9 (367 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Ribs$22.49
Cabbage$4.50
Half Slab$18.00
w/ coleslaw & bread
Candied Yams$5.00
RIB Sandwich$15.00
Whole Slab$35.00
w/ coleslaw & bread
Fried Fish$19.99
Fried Chicken$18.49
Baked Mac & Cheese$5.25
String Beans$4.75
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

1646 Genesee St

Buffalo NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
