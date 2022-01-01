Inner Rail Food Hall
Open today 7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
104 Reviews
$$
1911 South 67th Street
Omaha, NE 68106
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha NE 68106
Nearby restaurants
Inner Rail Food Hall
Come in and enjoy!
Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Inner Rail Food Hall
Co-owners/co-chefs Diwesh and Bishal met while working in restaurants over 15 years ago, and stayed close friends while they charted their own culinary career paths: Diwesh graduated from culinary school and spent many years in the hospitality industry, and Bishal served as head chef of Kikka Sushi at Whole Foods Omaha for eight years. Inner Rail marks their first location of Nori Sushi, featuring a menu filled with delicious sushi rolls, rice bowls, salads, & sides..
Gandolfo's NY Deli
Serving the best sandwiches in the Omaha area since 2005!