Inner Rail Food Hall

Open today 7:30 AM - 9:00 PM

1911 South 67th Street

Omaha, NE 68106

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chicken Momos
Classic Smash
All of our Smash burgers come with hand-cut fries. Add any of the extras you want by selecting from the drop-down EXTRAS!
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$10.99
Chicken teriyaki served on a bed of steamed white or brown rice with grilled bell peppers, broccoli and zucchini
Chicken Tikka Masala$12.00
Slow cooked chicken, tomatoes and garam masal
HDR 1 Topping Nolita$9.00
HDR Chicken Bowl$9.00
Build your own custom Chicken Bowl. Your bowl starts with white rice and chicken and you choose your favorite toppings!
HDR Chicken Teriyaki w/ Egg Roll$9.00
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:00 pm

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha NE 68106

Co-owners/co-chefs Diwesh and Bishal met while working in restaurants over 15 years ago, and stayed close friends while they charted their own culinary career paths: Diwesh graduated from culinary school and spent many years in the hospitality industry, and Bishal served as head chef of Kikka Sushi at Whole Foods Omaha for eight years. Inner Rail marks their first location of Nori Sushi, featuring a menu filled with delicious sushi rolls, rice bowls, salads, & sides..

Serving the best sandwiches in the Omaha area since 2005!

