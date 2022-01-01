Go
Toast

Jimmy's Famous Burgers

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

5042 s cottage grove ave • $

Avg 4.2 (1302 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

5042 s cottage grove ave

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Refectory

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bronzeville Winery

No reviews yet

Bronzeville Winery will focus on bringing community together as a place of sustainable and health-conscious eating utilizing locally grown produce and products and a community led farm share program during summer months. Wine classes led by Bronzeville Winery’s own Sommelier, Ivy Woods, will introduce palettes of all levels through guided wine experiences that will leave the restaurant top of mind and conversation. Together, we will build community, engage with local makers, growers, musicians and artists to invite our guests and patrons to enjoy new experiences through our authentically vibrant and diverse lens. Amazing Food, great Cocktails, a Diverse Wine list, Rotating DJ's and Art are just the beginning of what's to come!

Two Fish Crab Shack

No reviews yet

Seafood for your soul!

Carver 47

No reviews yet

Food is an opportunity to reconnect with Nature and one another. Our vision is to transfer that feeling of trust, belonging and love from Nature to the plate.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston