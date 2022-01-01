Jimmy's Famous Burgers

Bronzeville Winery

No reviews yet

Bronzeville Winery will focus on bringing community together as a place of sustainable and health-conscious eating utilizing locally grown produce and products and a community led farm share program during summer months. Wine classes led by Bronzeville Winery’s own Sommelier, Ivy Woods, will introduce palettes of all levels through guided wine experiences that will leave the restaurant top of mind and conversation. Together, we will build community, engage with local makers, growers, musicians and artists to invite our guests and patrons to enjoy new experiences through our authentically vibrant and diverse lens. Amazing Food, great Cocktails, a Diverse Wine list, Rotating DJ's and Art are just the beginning of what's to come!

