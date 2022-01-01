Go
JuiceLand

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

SMOOTHIES

4500 Duval Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)

Popular Items

WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
ACAI BOWL$9.95
apple juice, strawberry, acai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

4500 Duval Street

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
