Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Kanela Breakfast Club

Open today 9:00 AM - 2:45 PM

786 Reviews

$$

5413 N. Clark St

Chicago, IL 60640

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Lorraine Scramble$14.49
peppered bacon, swiss cheese, caramelized onion, charred scallions, toast
BYO Skillet$11.99
S/ Chicken Sausage$5.49
Fried Egg Sandwich$13.49
cheddar, spinach, tomato, peppered bacon or veggie bacon, chili aioli, bagel
Chilaquiles$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
Kanela Roll$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
S/ Pork Sausage$5.49
Crunchy French Toast$13.99
challah bread rolled in crunchy corn flakes topped with fresh berries, crème anglaise
Burrito$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
Lemon Blueberry Pancakes$13.99
fresh blueberries, lemon zest, blueberry jam, honey butter
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:45 pm

Location

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago IL 60640

