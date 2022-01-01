Go
Kasa Indian Eatery

Vibrant Indian Flavors! | Restaurants & Catering | Serving San Francisco, Redwood City and vicinity | Home-style Indian Cooking | Thali Plates | Kati Rolls | Samosas | Chaat | Indian Beer | Gluten Free Options | Vegan & Vegetarian Options

SALADS

4001 18th St • $

Avg 4.4 (2723 reviews)

Popular Items

Roti Kati Roll$8.50
Traditional Indian street food. Roti bread with your choice of filling plus chutneys and marinated onions and a side of cucumber raita. One makes a snack or two makes a meal! Vegan friendly. *not available for reusable container
Naan$4.00
Flaky flat naan bread. (contains egg)
Mango Lassi$5.50
Housemade mango lassi with a hint of cardamom.
Naan Roll$13.00
Flaky naan bread with your choice of filling plus chutneys and marinated onions and side of cucumber raita. (Note: Naan contains egg) *not available for reusable container
Entree
Order a la carte side of any of our dishes. All gluten free.
Basmati Rice$4.00
Cinnamon scented basmati rice.
Kati Roll Boxed Meal$14.95
A complete meal in a box. One Kati Roll with your choice of filling plus a side of Yogi Salad and a crunchy savory samosa with chutney.
*not available for reusable container
Samosa Cravings$9.50
Three samosas, crunchy savory pastries stuffed with spicy potatoes and peas. Served with zingy cilantro and sweet tamarind chutneys. Vegan
Super Kati Roll$15.00
A tasty Indian burrito. Choice of filling with chutney, garbanzo beans, onions, and basmati rice, topped with cucumber raita. Vegan friendly. *not available for reusable container
Thali Plate$16.50
A homestyle meal with several dishes served together in one plate. The way Indians typically eat at home. Includes basmati rice, daal lentils, salad, raita, chutney, roti and choice of two entrees. *not available for reusable container
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
QR Codes
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4001 18th St

San Francisco CA

Sunday1:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday1:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday1:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday1:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday1:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday1:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday1:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Neighborhood Map

