Kitsch
Iconic breakfast sandwiches served with La Colombe coffee/tea, sweet treats and locally sourced snacks and drinks. We're the new way to start your day in Baltimore. Spreading love in the community one sandwich at a time!
500 West University Parkway
Popular Items
Location
500 West University Parkway
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cypriana of Roland Park
Come in and enjoy!
Mi & Yu Noodle Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Roland Park Bagels
Bagels, Coffee, Breakfast and Lunch
The Local Fry
Come in and enjoy!