Krankies

Now open from 8 am to 3 pm, Everyday! Order online or in person. All orders come packaged to go, feel free to eat on our porch or patio!

211 3rd St E • $$

Avg 4.3 (1051 reviews)

Popular Items

Dirty Bird$8.00
Fried chicken topped with pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon
16oz Iced Latte$4.50
Plain Biscuit$3.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Buttermilk fried chicken with thick cut dill pickles, firecracker slaw, and house made spicy gochujang mayo served on a brioche bun
Krankies Classic$8.00
Fried Chicken with Texas Pete and Honey or smothered in Sausage Gravy
Tater Tots$3.50
Avocado Toast$8.00
Two pieces of Camino Bakery toast topped with zesty avocado mash, spicy pumpkin seeds, thinly sliced radishes, queso fresco, and local micro greens
Egg and Cheese$5.00
Egg fold over with White American cheese, with choice of bacon, country ham, sausage or impossible sausage
Smoked Lox Toast$9.00
Two pieces of Camino Bakery toast topped with herb cream cheese, smoked salmon, thinly sliced red onions, capers, and fresh dill
Nashville Hot$8.00
Fried chicken tossed in a house made spicy hot oil blend, fire cracker slaw, dill pickles (this is spicy)
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

211 3rd St E

Winston-Salem NC

