Downtown restaurants you'll love
Downtown's top cuisines
Must-try Downtown restaurants
More about Dom's
Dom's
134 N Spruce St, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Korean Bbq Cauliflower
|$14.00
black and white sesame seeds, sliced scallions, white bbq dipping sauce - NGF
|Nachos
|$14.00
hibiscus flower carnitas, avocado crema, queso, radish, cilantro, queso fresca, fresno chilies, lime - GF
|Spicy Mac
|$13.00
house made pepper jack cheese, fresno chilies, fried onion straws - GFA
More about 6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant
6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant
209 W 6th St, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Chicken Pesto Pasta
|$18.00
|Smoked Turkey
|$12.00
|Baked Goat Cheese
|$11.00
More about Young Cardinal Cafe
Young Cardinal Cafe
424 w 4th street, Winston-Salem
|Popular items
|Biscuit
|$1.50
|1 Pancake
|$4.00
|BLT
|$8.00
More about Krankies
Krankies
211 3rd St E, Winston-Salem
|Popular items
|Egg and Cheese
|$5.00
Egg fold over with White American cheese, with choice of bacon, country ham, sausage or impossible sausage
|Krankies Classic
|$8.00
Fried Chicken with Texas Pete and Honey or smothered in Sausage Gravy
|Breakfast Plate
|$10.00
2 Eggs your way, served with your choice of bacon, country ham, sausage or impossible sausage as well as biscuit or toast
More about Thai Harmony
Thai Harmony
102 W 3rd St Suite 110, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|A15 Crab Rangoon
|$6.99
|3. Red Curry
|10. Drunken Noodle
More about Quanto Basta: Winston Salem
Quanto Basta: Winston Salem
680 West 4th St, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Fettucine John Angelo
|$13.00
parmigiano, pancetta & truffle essence
|lotsa' Pepperoni
|$12.00
marinara, mozzarella & heritage farm pepperoni
|Arancini di Riso
|$8.95
risotto filled with prosciutto & mozzarella with san marzano tomato sauce