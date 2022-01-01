Go
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

209 W 6th St

Winston Salem, NC 27101

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Baked Goat Cheese$11.00
Nuts And Berries$11.00
Pepperoni Flatbread$12.00
WINE TO GO
CHICKEN BBQ Croissant$13.00
Spicy Crab And Artichoke Dip$15.00
Cheese Board$12.00
Smoked Turkey$12.00
Chicken Pesto Pasta$18.00
Shrimp And Grits$15.00
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

