Go
Toast

Little Richard's BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

109 S Stratford Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

EXTRA Ranch$0.50
10 Wings$15.00
HUSHPUPPIES$2.50
Baby Back Ribs (6)$18.00
BANANA PUDDING$5.00
Chopped BBQ Plate$13.00
Beef Brisket Plate$17.50
Two Meat Combo$20.00
1 lb Chopped BBQ$15.00
CHOPPED BBQ SANDWICH$7.50
See full menu

Location

109 S Stratford Road

Winston Salem NC

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Midtown Cafe & Dessertery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive

No reviews yet

Reader's Choice Best Bagel Shop serving hot, fresh, authentic bagels since 1990! Welcome to The Bagel Station!

Rooster's A Noble Grille

No reviews yet

Our seasonally-inspired menu is a tribute to all the craftsmen, artisans and small local farmers with whom we have built strong relationships over the years.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston