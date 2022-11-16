- Home
- Winston Salem
- Bagel Station
Bagel Station
1,540 Reviews
$
129 Oakwood Dr
Winston Salem, NC 27103
Single Bagels and Schmears
Bagel (Single - No Toppings)
A single bagel in your favorite flavor with no toppings.
Bagel (Premium Single - No Toppings)
A single bagel in your favorite PREMIUM flavor with no toppings.
Bagel & Plain Cream Cheese
A schmear of our popular plain or lite plain cream cheese on your favorite bagel.
Bagel & Flavored Cream Cheese
A schmear of our hand-mixed, flavored cream cheese on your favorite bagel.
Bagel & Butter and/or Jelly Toppings
Mix and match a buttery schmear with a sweet dollop of jelly on top.
Bagel & Lox Cream Cheese
Smokey loxed mixed directly into our creamy plain cream cheese for a decadent schmear on your favorite bagel.
Salmon and Cream Cheese Bagel Sandwich
A bagel classic, decadent smoked salmon, creamy plain cream cheese, tomato, Bermuda onion and capers make this one of our most memorable creations.
PB&J
The comfort of your favorite PB&J perfectly matched with your favorite bagel. Try a new combo every time!
Breakfast All Day
Egg Sandwich
A classic egg sandwich that you can customize with your choice of egg style (scrambled, fried or egg whites), matched with your favorite bagel and even some healthy veggies.
Egg and Cheese
The egg and cheese mainstay fulfills your cravings with your choice of egg style, cheese, bagel flavor and you can even add some veggies.
Bagel & Protein
Not interested in eggs? Pair your favorite bagel and protein like bacon, sausage and ham. Add extras to make it your own!
Bacon, Egg, Cheese
The notorious BEC with all your favorite options: egg style (doubled even for extra protein), select cheese, bagel flavor, and any other extras you can think of.
Ham, Egg, Cheese
Ham, Egg & Cheese with all your favorite options: egg style (doubled even for extra protein), select cheese, bagel flavor, and any other extras you can think of.
Sausage, Egg, Cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese with all your favorite options: egg style (doubled even for extra protein), select cheese, bagel flavor, and any other extras you can think of.
Turkey Sausage, Egg, Cheese
Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese with all your favorite options: egg style (doubled even for extra protein), select cheese, bagel flavor, and any other extras you can think of.
Pork Roll, Egg and Cheese
Hey - youz guyz! We got this bagel classic here, cause we see you! Choose your cheez, bagel flavor and even add extras, and we won't even ask, "What exit?" Unless you order Taylor Ham…
Bacon and Egg
A protein packed sandwich customized with options like egg style, double egg, extra protein, veggies and bagel flavor, too!
Ham and Egg
A protein packed sandwich customized with options like egg style, double egg, extra protein, veggies and bagel flavor, too!
Sausage and Egg
A protein packed sandwich customized with options like egg style, double egg, extra protein, veggies and bagel flavor, too!
Turkey Sausage and Egg
A protein packed sandwich customized with options like egg style, double egg, extra protein, veggies and bagel flavor, too!
Build Your Own Egg White Sandwich
Make your own healthy alternative with a totally customized egg white sandwich. Double your egg, add additional proteins, cheeses, veggies and choose your bagel.
Cheese Melt (2 Slices)
Your favorite cheese on your favorite bagel - all melty like it should be!
Cheese Melt (4 Slices)
Your favorite cheese (with more cheese) on your favorite bagel - all melty like it should be!
Avocado Toast
Rich and healthy - a whole avocado mashed onto your favorite bagel, seasoned to perfection!
Avocado & Fried Egg
A whole avocado mashed onto your favorite bagel, a perfectly fried egg and seasoning that ties it all together! Add extras and pair it with your favorite bagel, too!
Breakfast Signatures
Simply Sunny
Keep it simple with a perfectly fried egg and your favorite melty cheese paired with a bagel of choice. Add extras too, if you want!
Sunny Side Down On The Farm
It's got eggs, it's got bacon, it's got cheese! It's a barn full of flavor herded onto our 5-Cheese & Bacon premium bagel. Worth getting up with the sunrise every day!
Turkey Trot Lightly
An egg white, savory turkey sausage and your favorite bagel - a lighter, healthier way to start your day!
Whole Hen House
You won't feel cooped up when you bite into this tasty breakfast treat! A fried egg, a slice of grilled chicken and your choice of cheese and bagel. Double the egg and add extras - sly like a fox in a hen house!
Station Oatmeal
A delicious, healthy hand mix of oats, flax seed, cinnamon, brown sugar, dried apples and craisins make this a great way to start the day.
Bulk Bagels & Cream Cheese To Go
Baker's Dozen
13 perfectly curated hot, fresh, authentic, NY-style bagels to satisfy every appetite. Pick as many flavors as you'd like and BE SURE TO NOTATE THE QUANTITY OF EACH IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS SECTION…
Half Dozen
6 perfectly curated hot, fresh, authentic, NY-style bagels to satisfy every appetite. Pick as many flavors as you'd like and BE SURE TO NOTATE THE QUANTITY OF EACH IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS SECTION…
Day Olds - CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE
Not picky? Love 'em all! Grab a bag of our Day Olds. They freeze perfectly and still toast up with that crunchy, chewy finish.
Plain Cream Cheese 4oz
Our Whipped Plain or Lite Plain Cream Cheese is the perfect size to cover 3 of your favorite bagels.
Plain Cream Cheese 8oz
Our Whipped Plain or Lite Plain Cream Cheese is the perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.
Flavored Cream Cheese 4oz
Our special hand-mixed flavored cream cheeses. Choose from a wide variety of sweet or savory options. The perfect size to cover 3 of your favorite bagels.
Flavored Cream Cheese 8oz
Our special hand-mixed flavored cream cheeses. Choose from a wide variety of sweet or savory options. The perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.
Lox Cream Cheese 4oz
A match made in heaven - smokey salmon blended right into our Plain whipped cream cheese. The perfect size to cover 3 of your favorite bagels.
Lox Cream Cheese 8oz
A match made in heaven - smokey salmon blended right into our Plain whipped cream cheese. The perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.
Honey Butter 4oz
Sweet and savory heaven in a schmear when you need a little of both. The perfect size to cover 3+ of your favorite bagels.
Honey Butter 8oz
Sweet and savory heaven in a schmear when you need a little of both. The perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.
Baked Goods
Muffins
Select from a variety of fresh, house-baked muffins. Blueberry, Chocolate or Cinnamon
Cookies
Need a add a little sweet with your meal? Enjoy a delicious extra large sugar, chocolate chip or Black & White cookie.
Sweet Breads
Melt in your mouth goodness is what people say about our variety of Sweet Bread slices. Select from Lemon, Marble, Pumpkin and Ginger loaf slices or a slice of Classic Crumb cake.
Side Items
Add Ons
Extra Side of Cream Cheese
Extra (2oz) Side of Butter/Honey Butter
Avocado on the Side
Add extra avocado just the way you want it.
Fried Egg on the Side
Like to enjoy your fried egg on the side? We can do that!
Extra Side of Bacon
Extra Side of Ham
Extra Side of Sausage
Extra Side of Turkey Sausage
Extra Side of Pork Roll
Sliced Salmon (2oz)
Add extra smoked salmon.
Grilled Chicken portion
Add an extra portion of Grilled Chicken
Hummus (4oz) Container
Want to enjoy our hummus with your bagels at home? We'll send you home with some.
Hummus (8oz) Container
Want to enjoy our hummus with your bagels at home? We'll send you home with some.
Chicken Salad (4oz) Container
Delicious homemade chicken salad worth bringing home in to go containers.
Chicken Salad (8oz) Container
Delicious homemade chicken salad worth bringing home in to go containers.
Tuna Salad (4oz) Container
Delicious homemade tuna salad worth bringing home in to go containers.
Tuna Salad (8oz) Container
Delicious homemade tuna salad worth bringing home in to go containers.
Egg Salad (4oz) Container
Delicious homemade egg salad worth bringing home in to go containers.
Egg Salad (8oz) Container
Delicious homemade egg salad worth bringing home in to go containers.
DRINKS
HOT Coffee/Chocolate SM
Choose from a selection of coffees or hot chocolate!
HOT Coffee/Chocolate MED
Choose from a selection of coffees or hot chocolate!
HOT Coffee/Chocolate LG
Choose from a selection of coffees or hot chocolate!
HOT Tea SM
Regular or decaf tea.
HOT Tea MED
Regular or decaf tea.
HOT Tea LG
Regular or decaf tea.
Cold Brewed Coffee
All the caffeine and goodness of a hot brewed coffee with all the quench.
Frozen Cold Brewed Coffee - COMING SOON!
COMING SOON - Need your caffeine with an extra bit of chill? Enjoy it plain or add a caramel or chocolate flavor shot for one low price!
Soda/Tea SM
Select fountain beverages and sweet tea.
Soda/Tea MED
Select fountain beverages and sweet tea.
Soda/Tea LG
Select fountain beverages and sweet tea.
Milk/Chocolate Milk SM
Milk or Chocolate Milk
Milk/Chocolate Milk LG
Milk or Chocolate Milk
Bottled Water
Juice
Select from a variety of juices.
Sunshine Beverage
Sunshine Beverages help round out any meal.
Dr. Browns Soda
Dr. Browns - a classic pairing with any deli sandwich - especially a bagel!
Kombucha
Naked Juice
Select from a variety of Naked Juice drink options
Box of Joe - Regular (Serves 8-10)
Comes with cups, creamers, sugars and stirrers.
Cafe Sandwiches
Turkey Sandwich
Make-it-your-own turkey sandwich. Add vegggies, condiments, double your deli portion, add cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
Ham Sandwich
Make-it-your-own ham sandwich. Add vegggies, condiments, double your deli portion, add cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
Roast Beef Sandwich
Make-it-your-own roast beef sandwich. Add vegggies, condiments, double your deli portion, add cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
Chipotle Chicken
Make-it-your-own with veggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
Club Sandwich
Make-it-your-own with vegggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Make-it-your-own with vegggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Make-it-your-own with vegggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
Egg Salad Sandwich
Make-it-your-own with vegggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
Vegetarian
A delicious schmear with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber and green pepper on top. Customize it with one of our hand-mixed flavored cream cheeses or slice of cheese and your favorite bagel.
Hummus Sandwich
Savory classic or red pepper hummus goes perfectly with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber and green pepper on top. Customize it with your favorite bagel.
BLT
Savory classic or red pepper hummus goes perfectly with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber and green pepper on top. Customize it with your favorite bagel.
Pizza Bagel - Pepperoni
Imagine getting to pick the flavor of the crust of your pizza! Well now you can! Customize with veggies and your favorite bagel!
Pizza Bagel
Imagine getting to pick the flavor of the crust of your pizza! Well now you can! Customize with veggies and your favorite bagel!
Grilled Chicken
Make-it-your-own with veggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
Lunch Signatures
California Light
It's not just veggies and cream cheese! This open face sandwich starts with your favorite bagel, a generous helping of Lite Veggie Cream Cheese and finishes with silky avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes and green peppers.
The Deacon
Decadent, bursting with flavor, this not so typical hot roast beef sandwich will leave you wanting more. Topped with tomato, au jus, melted mozzarella and special pizza seasonings on an EVERYTHING bagel is EVERYTHING.
Bacon Cheddar Grill
A hearty mainstay you can make your own. Juicy grilled chicken breast topped with cheddar and bacon. Pick your bagel and customize the rest!
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Reader's Choice Best Bagel Shop serving hot, fresh, authentic bagels since 1990! Welcome to The Bagel Station!
129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103