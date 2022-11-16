Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bagel Station

1,540 Reviews

$

129 Oakwood Dr

Winston Salem, NC 27103

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, Cheese
Bagel & Flavored Cream Cheese
Sausage, Egg, Cheese

Single Bagels and Schmears

Bagel (Single - No Toppings)

Bagel (Single - No Toppings)

$1.35

A single bagel in your favorite flavor with no toppings.

Bagel (Premium Single - No Toppings)

Bagel (Premium Single - No Toppings)

$2.03

A single bagel in your favorite PREMIUM flavor with no toppings.

Bagel & Plain Cream Cheese

Bagel & Plain Cream Cheese

$3.24

A schmear of our popular plain or lite plain cream cheese on your favorite bagel.

Bagel & Flavored Cream Cheese

Bagel & Flavored Cream Cheese

$3.61

A schmear of our hand-mixed, flavored cream cheese on your favorite bagel.

Bagel & Butter and/or Jelly Toppings

Bagel & Butter and/or Jelly Toppings

$2.04

Mix and match a buttery schmear with a sweet dollop of jelly on top.

Bagel & Lox Cream Cheese

Bagel & Lox Cream Cheese

$4.01

Smokey loxed mixed directly into our creamy plain cream cheese for a decadent schmear on your favorite bagel.

Salmon and Cream Cheese Bagel Sandwich

Salmon and Cream Cheese Bagel Sandwich

$8.51

A bagel classic, decadent smoked salmon, creamy plain cream cheese, tomato, Bermuda onion and capers make this one of our most memorable creations.

PB&J

PB&J

$3.57

The comfort of your favorite PB&J perfectly matched with your favorite bagel. Try a new combo every time!

Breakfast All Day

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$3.41

A classic egg sandwich that you can customize with your choice of egg style (scrambled, fried or egg whites), matched with your favorite bagel and even some healthy veggies.

Egg and Cheese

Egg and Cheese

$4.01

The egg and cheese mainstay fulfills your cravings with your choice of egg style, cheese, bagel flavor and you can even add some veggies.

Bagel & Protein

Bagel & Protein

$3.80

Not interested in eggs? Pair your favorite bagel and protein like bacon, sausage and ham. Add extras to make it your own!

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$4.95

The notorious BEC with all your favorite options: egg style (doubled even for extra protein), select cheese, bagel flavor, and any other extras you can think of.

Ham, Egg, Cheese

Ham, Egg, Cheese

$4.95

Ham, Egg & Cheese with all your favorite options: egg style (doubled even for extra protein), select cheese, bagel flavor, and any other extras you can think of.

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$4.95

Sausage, Egg & Cheese with all your favorite options: egg style (doubled even for extra protein), select cheese, bagel flavor, and any other extras you can think of.

Turkey Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$4.95

Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese with all your favorite options: egg style (doubled even for extra protein), select cheese, bagel flavor, and any other extras you can think of.

Pork Roll, Egg and Cheese

Pork Roll, Egg and Cheese

$5.04

Hey - youz guyz! We got this bagel classic here, cause we see you! Choose your cheez, bagel flavor and even add extras, and we won't even ask, "What exit?" Unless you order Taylor Ham…

Bacon and Egg

$4.34

A protein packed sandwich customized with options like egg style, double egg, extra protein, veggies and bagel flavor, too!

Ham and Egg

$4.34

A protein packed sandwich customized with options like egg style, double egg, extra protein, veggies and bagel flavor, too!

Sausage and Egg

$4.34

A protein packed sandwich customized with options like egg style, double egg, extra protein, veggies and bagel flavor, too!

Turkey Sausage and Egg

Turkey Sausage and Egg

$4.34

A protein packed sandwich customized with options like egg style, double egg, extra protein, veggies and bagel flavor, too!

Build Your Own Egg White Sandwich

Build Your Own Egg White Sandwich

$3.41

Make your own healthy alternative with a totally customized egg white sandwich. Double your egg, add additional proteins, cheeses, veggies and choose your bagel.

Cheese Melt (2 Slices)

Cheese Melt (2 Slices)

$2.53

Your favorite cheese on your favorite bagel - all melty like it should be!

Cheese Melt (4 Slices)

Cheese Melt (4 Slices)

$3.67

Your favorite cheese (with more cheese) on your favorite bagel - all melty like it should be!

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$4.69

Rich and healthy - a whole avocado mashed onto your favorite bagel, seasoned to perfection!

Avocado & Fried Egg

Avocado & Fried Egg

$6.17

A whole avocado mashed onto your favorite bagel, a perfectly fried egg and seasoning that ties it all together! Add extras and pair it with your favorite bagel, too!

Breakfast Signatures

Simply Sunny

Simply Sunny

$3.67

Keep it simple with a perfectly fried egg and your favorite melty cheese paired with a bagel of choice. Add extras too, if you want!

Sunny Side Down On The Farm

Sunny Side Down On The Farm

$4.89

It's got eggs, it's got bacon, it's got cheese! It's a barn full of flavor herded onto our 5-Cheese & Bacon premium bagel. Worth getting up with the sunrise every day!

Turkey Trot Lightly

Turkey Trot Lightly

$4.50

An egg white, savory turkey sausage and your favorite bagel - a lighter, healthier way to start your day!

Whole Hen House

Whole Hen House

$5.14

You won't feel cooped up when you bite into this tasty breakfast treat! A fried egg, a slice of grilled chicken and your choice of cheese and bagel. Double the egg and add extras - sly like a fox in a hen house!

Station Oatmeal

Station Oatmeal

$2.58

A delicious, healthy hand mix of oats, flax seed, cinnamon, brown sugar, dried apples and craisins make this a great way to start the day.

Bulk Bagels & Cream Cheese To Go

Baker's Dozen

Baker's Dozen

$15.99

13 perfectly curated hot, fresh, authentic, NY-style bagels to satisfy every appetite. Pick as many flavors as you'd like and BE SURE TO NOTATE THE QUANTITY OF EACH IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS SECTION…

Half Dozen

Half Dozen

$8.00

6 perfectly curated hot, fresh, authentic, NY-style bagels to satisfy every appetite. Pick as many flavors as you'd like and BE SURE TO NOTATE THE QUANTITY OF EACH IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS SECTION…

Day Olds - CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE

Day Olds - CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE

$2.72

Not picky? Love 'em all! Grab a bag of our Day Olds. They freeze perfectly and still toast up with that crunchy, chewy finish.

Plain Cream Cheese 4oz

Plain Cream Cheese 4oz

$2.80

Our Whipped Plain or Lite Plain Cream Cheese is the perfect size to cover 3 of your favorite bagels.

Plain Cream Cheese 8oz

$4.23

Our Whipped Plain or Lite Plain Cream Cheese is the perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.

Flavored Cream Cheese 4oz

Flavored Cream Cheese 4oz

$3.41

Our special hand-mixed flavored cream cheeses. Choose from a wide variety of sweet or savory options. The perfect size to cover 3 of your favorite bagels.

Flavored Cream Cheese 8oz

Flavored Cream Cheese 8oz

$5.37

Our special hand-mixed flavored cream cheeses. Choose from a wide variety of sweet or savory options. The perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.

Lox Cream Cheese 4oz

Lox Cream Cheese 4oz

$3.67

A match made in heaven - smokey salmon blended right into our Plain whipped cream cheese. The perfect size to cover 3 of your favorite bagels.

Lox Cream Cheese 8oz

Lox Cream Cheese 8oz

$6.20

A match made in heaven - smokey salmon blended right into our Plain whipped cream cheese. The perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.

Honey Butter 4oz

Honey Butter 4oz

$2.63

Sweet and savory heaven in a schmear when you need a little of both. The perfect size to cover 3+ of your favorite bagels.

Honey Butter 8oz

Honey Butter 8oz

$4.38

Sweet and savory heaven in a schmear when you need a little of both. The perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.

Baked Goods

Muffins

Muffins

$2.75

Select from a variety of fresh, house-baked muffins. Blueberry, Chocolate or Cinnamon

Cookies

Cookies

$1.91

Need a add a little sweet with your meal? Enjoy a delicious extra large sugar, chocolate chip or Black & White cookie.

Sweet Breads

Sweet Breads

$3.05

Melt in your mouth goodness is what people say about our variety of Sweet Bread slices. Select from Lemon, Marble, Pumpkin and Ginger loaf slices or a slice of Classic Crumb cake.

Side Items

CHIPS

CHIPS

$1.43

Enjoy a side of chips with your sandwich. Select from a variety of Frito-Lay options.

Banana

Banana

$1.09

Add a banana to your Station Oatmeal to kick start the day right.

Make it a Combo

Make it a Combo

$2.96

Round out your meal with a medium-sized fountain beverage and side of chips for one lower price.

Add Ons

Extra Side of Cream Cheese

$1.81

Extra (2oz) Side of Butter/Honey Butter

$2.03

Avocado on the Side

$2.40

Add extra avocado just the way you want it.

Fried Egg on the Side

$1.07

Like to enjoy your fried egg on the side? We can do that!

Extra Side of Bacon

$3.57

Extra Side of Ham

$3.57

Extra Side of Sausage

$3.57

Extra Side of Turkey Sausage

$3.57

Extra Side of Pork Roll

$4.53

Sliced Salmon (2oz)

$4.01

Add extra smoked salmon.

Grilled Chicken portion

$3.01

Add an extra portion of Grilled Chicken

Hummus (4oz) Container

$3.41

Want to enjoy our hummus with your bagels at home? We'll send you home with some.

Hummus (8oz) Container

$5.65

Want to enjoy our hummus with your bagels at home? We'll send you home with some.

Chicken Salad (4oz) Container

$4.00

Delicious homemade chicken salad worth bringing home in to go containers.

Chicken Salad (8oz) Container

$5.60

Delicious homemade chicken salad worth bringing home in to go containers.

Tuna Salad (4oz) Container

$4.12

Delicious homemade tuna salad worth bringing home in to go containers.

Tuna Salad (8oz) Container

$5.76

Delicious homemade tuna salad worth bringing home in to go containers.

Egg Salad (4oz) Container

$4.12

Delicious homemade egg salad worth bringing home in to go containers.

Egg Salad (8oz) Container

$5.82

Delicious homemade egg salad worth bringing home in to go containers.

DRINKS

Select from a wide variety of beverages from coffee and cold brew to Kombucha and Sunshine beverages
HOT Coffee/Chocolate SM

HOT Coffee/Chocolate SM

$1.81

Choose from a selection of coffees or hot chocolate!

HOT Coffee/Chocolate MED

HOT Coffee/Chocolate MED

$2.36

Choose from a selection of coffees or hot chocolate!

HOT Coffee/Chocolate LG

HOT Coffee/Chocolate LG

$2.69

Choose from a selection of coffees or hot chocolate!

HOT Tea SM

$1.81

Regular or decaf tea.

HOT Tea MED

$2.19

Regular or decaf tea.

HOT Tea LG

$2.47

Regular or decaf tea.

Cold Brewed Coffee

Cold Brewed Coffee

$3.41

All the caffeine and goodness of a hot brewed coffee with all the quench.

Frozen Cold Brewed Coffee - COMING SOON!

COMING SOON - Need your caffeine with an extra bit of chill? Enjoy it plain or add a caramel or chocolate flavor shot for one low price!

Soda/Tea SM

$1.81

Select fountain beverages and sweet tea.

Soda/Tea MED

$2.19

Select fountain beverages and sweet tea.

Soda/Tea LG

$2.47

Select fountain beverages and sweet tea.

Milk/Chocolate Milk SM

$1.38

Milk or Chocolate Milk

Milk/Chocolate Milk LG

$2.25

Milk or Chocolate Milk

Bottled Water

$1.86
Juice

Juice

$1.86

Select from a variety of juices.

Sunshine Beverage

Sunshine Beverage

$3.29

Sunshine Beverages help round out any meal.

Dr. Browns Soda

Dr. Browns Soda

$1.71

Dr. Browns - a classic pairing with any deli sandwich - especially a bagel!

Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.34
Naked Juice

Naked Juice

$4.23

Select from a variety of Naked Juice drink options

Box of Joe - Regular (Serves 8-10)

Box of Joe - Regular (Serves 8-10)

$17.51

Comes with cups, creamers, sugars and stirrers.

Cafe Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$6.58

Make-it-your-own turkey sandwich. Add vegggies, condiments, double your deli portion, add cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities

Ham Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$6.58

Make-it-your-own ham sandwich. Add vegggies, condiments, double your deli portion, add cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.19

Make-it-your-own roast beef sandwich. Add vegggies, condiments, double your deli portion, add cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities

Chipotle Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

$7.19

Make-it-your-own with veggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$7.91

Make-it-your-own with vegggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.70

Make-it-your-own with vegggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.70

Make-it-your-own with vegggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.10

Make-it-your-own with vegggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$5.71

A delicious schmear with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber and green pepper on top. Customize it with one of our hand-mixed flavored cream cheeses or slice of cheese and your favorite bagel.

Hummus Sandwich

$5.71

Savory classic or red pepper hummus goes perfectly with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber and green pepper on top. Customize it with your favorite bagel.

BLT

$4.17

Savory classic or red pepper hummus goes perfectly with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber and green pepper on top. Customize it with your favorite bagel.

Pizza Bagel - Pepperoni

Pizza Bagel - Pepperoni

$7.14

Imagine getting to pick the flavor of the crust of your pizza! Well now you can! Customize with veggies and your favorite bagel!

Pizza Bagel

$6.31

Imagine getting to pick the flavor of the crust of your pizza! Well now you can! Customize with veggies and your favorite bagel!

Grilled Chicken

$7.19

Make-it-your-own with veggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities

Lunch Signatures

Specially curated sandwiches for the hungriest of appetites.
California Light

California Light

$7.91

It's not just veggies and cream cheese! This open face sandwich starts with your favorite bagel, a generous helping of Lite Veggie Cream Cheese and finishes with silky avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes and green peppers.

The Deacon

The Deacon

$7.91

Decadent, bursting with flavor, this not so typical hot roast beef sandwich will leave you wanting more. Topped with tomato, au jus, melted mozzarella and special pizza seasonings on an EVERYTHING bagel is EVERYTHING.

Bacon Cheddar Grill

Bacon Cheddar Grill

$7.91

A hearty mainstay you can make your own. Juicy grilled chicken breast topped with cheddar and bacon. Pick your bagel and customize the rest!

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Reader's Choice Best Bagel Shop serving hot, fresh, authentic bagels since 1990! Welcome to The Bagel Station!

Website

Location

129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103

Directions

