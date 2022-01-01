Restaurant header imageView gallery

Krankies Cafe

1,051 Reviews

$$

211 3rd St E

Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Popular Items

Egg and Cheese
Krankies Classic
Dirty South

BISCUITS

Krankies Classic

$8.00

Fried Chicken with Texas Pete and Honey or smothered in Sausage Gravy

Vegan Classic

$8.00

Nashville Hot

$8.00

Fried chicken tossed in a house made spicy hot oil blend, fire cracker slaw, dill pickles (this is spicy)

Dirty South

$9.00

Fried chicken topped with pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, hot sauce

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

Two buttermilk biscuits served with house made sausage gravy

Egg and Cheese

$5.00

Egg fold over with White American cheese, with choice of bacon, sausage or impossible sausage

Plain Biscuit

$3.00

Jalapeno Popper

$9.00

CLUB YETI

$8.00

HANGOVER HELPER

$10.00

MEAN GREEN

$8.00

LOVE YOU LOX

$9.00

SIDES

Tater Tots

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00Out of stock

EXTRAS

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Sausage

$3.00

Side of Veggie Sausage

$3.00

Side of Fried Chicken

$4.00

One Egg

$1.00

Two Eggs

$2.00

Side of Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Butter

$0.50

Jam

$0.50

BAKED GOODS

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$3.50Out of stock

Blueberry Lemon Biscuit

$3.50Out of stock

Churros

$3.00Out of stock

Walnut Buns

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Cheddar Scones

$3.50

Mexican Chocolate Muffins

$3.50Out of stock

COFFEE

12 oz drip

$2.50

16 oz drip

$3.00

16oz Nitro Iced Coffee

$3.75

24oz Nitro Iced Coffee

$4.75

12oz Hot Latte

$4.50

16oz Hot Latte

$5.25

16oz Iced Latte

$4.50

24oz Iced Latte

$5.25

12oz Cappucino

$4.50

16oz Cappucino

$5.25

12oz Chai Latte

$4.75

16oz Chai Latte

$5.50

16oz Iced Chai Latte

$4.75

24oz Iced Chai Latte

$5.50

12oz Americano Hot

$3.75

16oz Hot Americano

$4.50

16oz Iced Americano

$3.75

24oz Iced Americano

$4.50

12oz Mocha

$5.25

16oz Mocha

$6.00

16oz Iced Mocha

$5.25

24oz Iced Mocha

$6.00

12oz Miel

$4.75

16oz Miel

$5.50

16oz Iced Miel

$4.75

24oz Iced Miel

$5.50

4oz Cortado

$4.00

2oz Espresso

$3.00

12oz Hot Steamer

$2.75

16oz Hot Steamer

$3.75

12oz Hot Tea

$2.50

16oz Hot Tea

$3.00

12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

16oz Hot Chocolate

$4.50

12oz Hot Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.00

16oz Hot Pumpkin Pie Latte

$6.00

16oz Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.00

24oz Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte

$6.00

16oz Nutella Nitro

$5.25

24oz Nutella Nitro

$6.00

12oz Hot Golden Maple Matcha

$5.00

16oz Hot Golden Maple Matcha

$6.00

16oz Iced Golden Maple Matcha

$6.00

24oz Iced Golden Maple Matcha

$6.50

12oz Hot Banana Bread Chai

$5.00

16oz Hot Banana Bread Chai

$6.00

16oz Iced Banana Bread Chai

$5.00

24oz Iced Banana Bread Chai

$6.00

Winston Fog 12 Hot

$5.00

Winston Fog 16 Hot

$6.00

Winston Fog 16 ICED

$5.00

Winston Fog 24 ICED

$6.00

DRINKS

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Topo Chico

$2.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$2.00

Cheerwine

$2.50

Jones Soda

$3.00
$2.50

RC Cola

$2.00

YooHoo

$3.00

Blenheim Ginger Ale

$3.50

UpDog Kombucha

$4.00

Sun Drop

$2.50

Nehi

$3.00

Sparkling Lemonade

$3.00

Maine Root

$3.00

Boylans Creme

$3.00

Jarritos Water

$2.50

16oz Orange Juice

$2.00

16oz Sweet Tea

$2.00

24oz Sweet Tea

$3.00

16oz Unsweet Tea

$2.00

24oz Unsweet Tea

$3.00

16oz Half Sweet Half Un Iced Tea

$1.50

24oz Half Sweet Half Un Iced Tea

$2.50

16oz Iced Green Tea

$2.00

24oz Iced Green Tea

$3.00

16oz Chocolate Milk

$3.00

16oz Whole Milk

$2.00

16oz Seltzer

$1.50

24oz Seltzer

$2.50

Half Gal Cold Brew

$12.00

Variety

House Roast 16 oz bag

$15.00
$15.00
$15.00
$15.00

La Liboriana

$20.00

L4

$20.00

Smoke Stack

$20.00

El Crucero

$20.00

GEAR T-SHIRT

XS

$25.00

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00

CHERRY T-SHIRTS

XS

$25.00

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00

NAVY LONG SLEEVE

XS

$30.00Out of stock

S

$30.00

M

$30.00Out of stock

L

$30.00Out of stock

XL

$30.00Out of stock

2XL

$30.00Out of stock

STICKERS

ROUND

$1.00

ENAMEL PIN

Enamel Pin

$8.00

KOOZIE

Shape Shifter

$3.00

Cold Cup

16oz Cold Tumblr

$25.00

Cherry Hat

Olive Green

$23.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Now open from 8 am to 3 pm, Everyday! Order online or in person. All orders come packaged to go, feel free to eat on our porch or patio!

Website

Location

211 3rd St E, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Directions

