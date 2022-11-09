- Home
Cin Cin Burger Bar 1425 w 1st st
864 Reviews
$$
1425 w 1st st
Winston Salem, NC 27101
Apps ONLINE
Southwestern Egg Rolls
Served with Thai Chili
"Saganaki" Chicago Flame
ignited with brandy, extinguished with lemon, rustic pita wedges, OPA!
Big Boss Mozzarella
Hand Cut & Breaded mozzarella cheese fried golden. Served with Marinara.
Cracklin Pork Rinds
Fried golden still cracklin’, tossed in Waldo’s dry rub, and served with creamy Sriracha sauce or Honey Chipotle BBQ
Creamy Gorgonzola Fries
Fries topped with a creamy gorgonzola sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, and scallions. ADD BACON (+2.00)
Eggplant Fries
Batter fried served with roasted garlic aioli
Flipper Pickle Chips
Hand battered & fried to perfection. Served with spicy ranch.
Giggle Water Onion Rings
Parmesan cream battered with champagne sauce
Jailbird Jerky
Our own house-made beef jerky served with warm mustard cheese sauce.
Outlawed Buffalo Shrimp
Tossed in your choice of our signature honey chipotle sauce or medium sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese
Pub Pretzel Sticks
Served with warm mustard cheese sauce
Santorini Fries
Sweet & salty… mint, honey and feta cheese
Hot Chips
Small Plates ONLINE
Chicken Waffle Pops
Lightly breaded chicken tenders coated in waffle batter cooked golden with bourbon butter maple syrup, dusted with powdered sugar.
Flapper Tuna*
Sesame crusted ahi tuna*, quinoa, sliced avocado, lime, tomato, onion, fresh mint & rustic pita chips and topped with sriracha cream
Gold Digger's Mac & Cheese
Fontina, smoked gouda, cheddar, and parmesan topped with breadcrumbs. Guaranteed to satisfy any gold digger!
Hemingway Hummus Trip
Pesto Basil hummus, roasted red pepper hummus and feta hummus with olives, fresh apples, sliced cucumbers, carrots and rustic pita
Pimento Cheese Plate
Bread & Butter Pickles, celery, carrots, apples and rustic pita bread
Pittsburgh Pierogis
Potato and cheese, fried onions drizzled with sour cream sauce and chives with caramelized onions
Reuben Croquettes
Flash fried in a panko crust, corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut and Russian sauce for dipping
Wings + Tenders ONLINE
Sliders ONLINE
Handhelds ONLINE
Ahi Tuna Wrap
Ahi tuna, fontina cheese, arugula, tomato, and honey cherry chipotle chutney in a sun-dried tomato wrap
Brown Sugar Fried Chicken
Bacon, Swiss cheese, Leaf Lettuce, and brown sugar honey mustard served on a pretzel bun
Chicken Cream Cheese Melt
Grilled chicken, crisp bacon, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and basil & chive cream cheese on toasted sourdough
French Dip
Roast beef, caramelized onions, and Swiss cheese, on a hoagie roll, served with au jus for dipping.
Raspberry Club
Sourdough bread, Swiss Cheese, Ham, Turkey, House Raspberry Jam, Lettuce, & Tomatoes.
St. Patrick's Reuben
House cooked corned beef brisket, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing served on griddled marble rye
Virginia Ham Melt
Virginia ham piled high, topped with sharp cheddar, and served on griddled Texas toast
Salads ONLINE
Elliot Ness Salad*
Angus beef burger with shredded cheddar cheese, caramelized onions over a plain Jane salad, in a crispy tomato basil bowl.
SM Brown Derby Cobb
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, egg, bacon, blue cheese, sliced onion, red pepper, tomatoes, avocado & croutons with house made ranch
LG Brown Derby Cobb
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, egg, bacon, blue cheese, sliced onion, red pepper, tomatoes, avocado & croutons with house made ranch
SM Pittsburgh Steak Salad*
Marinated beef strips, mixed greens, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, topped with flapper fries & scallions, your choice of dressing.
LG Pittsburgh Steak Salad*
Marinated beef strips, mixed greens, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, topped with flapper fries & scallions, your choice of dressing.
SM Plain Jane Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, shredded cheese
LG Plain Jane Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, shredded cheese
SM Peppercorn Caesar
LG Peppercorn Caesar
SM Quinoa Almond Salad
Arugula, crisp greens, scallions, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, toasted almonds served with lemon basil balsamic vinaigrette
LG Quinoa Almond Salad
Arugula, crisp greens, scallions, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, toasted almonds served with lemon basil balsamic vinaigrette
Entrees ONLINE
Cherry Chipotle Salmon
Seared Atlantic Salmon over organic quinoa, and a seasonal vegetable topped with honey chipotle chutney
Chicken Caponi
Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh Mozzarella, marinated tomato and basil, roasted red peppers drizzled with balsamic glaze, garlic bashed potatoes and seasonal vegetable
Dirty Gold Digger
Blackened chicken and broccoli on our Gold Digger Mas & Cheese
Flappers Chicken & Waffles
Fried chicken strips, on a Belgium waffle, with powdered sugar, and maple syrup
Marinated Beef Strips*
House marinated beef strips, red skin garlic mashed potatoes and a seasonal vegetable
Bowls ONLINE
Havana Bowl
Seasoned grilled chicken, organic quinoa, onions, peppers, grilled pineapple, fresh sliced avocado, sumac sour cream, cheddar cheese & sliced pita chips.
Portobella Mushroom Bowl
Sliced avocado, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, shredded carrots, rice, and greens
Salmon Bowl
Seared salmon, teriyaki soba noodles with snow peas, broccoli, red peppers, onions, carrots and grilled pineapple
Sesame Ahi Tuna Bowl
Sesasme crusted ahi tune, teriyaki soba noodles with snow peas, broccoli, red peppers, onions, carrots and grilled pineapple
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Grilled teriyaki chicken stir fry with snap peas, broccoli, red peppers, onions & carrots. served over house seasoned rice pilaf
The Athens Bowl
Grilled chicken, tzatziki sauce, arugula, cucumber, tomatoes, feta, lemon vinaigrette, and fresh avocado on a quinoa and corn rice ball, served with sliced pita chips
Speakeasy Burgers ONLINE
Bootleggers Bourbon Burger
Bourbon molasses glazed with caramelized onions, bacon and pimento cheese
Grilled Cotton Club
Fresh avocado smash, bacon, Swiss, arugula, tomato and garlic aioli on grilled sourdough bread
Hawaiian Cowboy
Pepper Jack Cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple, slaw, onion straws with honey chipotle sauce
Juice Joint Dipper
Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, fried onion ring, scallions, roasted garlic aioli, Au jus for dipping
No Money - No Honey
Goat Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Sweet Pepper Jelly
Nutty Butter
American Cheese, Candied Bacon, Bread & Butter Pickles, spicy chipotle peanut butter
Red Dragon Bison
Red Dragon Cheese, caramelized onions and mushrooms, roasted garlic aioli, shredded lettuce and tomato
Rodeo Burger
Half Pound Burger on Texas Toast, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Honey-Chipotle BBQ sauce, Topped with Onion rings
Southern Belle
American cheese, chili, slaw and mustard
Speakeasy Deluxe
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Champagne Burger Sauce
The Day After Burger
Topped with an over medium egg, candied bacon, flapper fries, pepper jack cheese, drizzled with cheese sauce
Pickled Bang Salmon Burger
House made salmon burger, topped with pickled onions, lettuce, tomato, and lime band sauce.
Sesame Ahi Tuna
Sesame crusted sliced ahi tuna on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, avocado and ancho pepper chipotle sauce
Burger Creations ONLINE
Children's Menu ONLINE
Oliver Twist
Grilled cheese on white with American cheese
Floyd's Mac Attack
Hearty plate of Gold diggers mac & cheese
Franklin Burgers
Served plain with American cheese
Rosealie
Pew Wee hot dog with ketchup
Dancing Dorthy
Choice of Caesar or Plain Jane salad topped with grilled chicken
Flapper Helen
Lightly breaded golden crispy chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce
Sweet Evelyn
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Desserts ONLINE
NA Beverages ONLINE
Dry Shakes ONLINE
Keywest Cracker
Key lime pie spun with ice cream and drizzled with more key lime syrup and graham cracker squares
Frosted Party Animal
Sprinkles and frosted animal crackers makes this one a sure to please treat drizzled with chocolate
Cookie Monster
Vanilla ice cream, cookie monster cake icing, whipped with sweet cookie crumbles
Pretzel Caramel
A great combo of sweet & salty! Be careful if you want to share, this one goes fast!
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Hot fudge & marshmallows, chocolate ice cream drizzled with chocolate
Artisan Shakes ONLINE
Dressings & Sauces ONLINE
Au Jus$$
BBQ$$
Blue Cheese$$
Bootleggers Bourbon Glaze$$
Champagne Sauce$$
Cherry Chipotle Chutney$$
Creamy Peppercorn$$
Dry Rub$$
Garlic Parmesan$$
Gorgonzola Sauce$$
Greek Vinaigrette$$
Honey Chipotle BBQ$$
Honey Chipotle Mayo$$
Honey Chipotle$$
Honey Mustard$$
Lemon Basil Vinaigrette$$
Mustard Cheese Sauce$$
Ranch$$
Roasted Garlic Aioli$$
Russian$$
Spicy Chipotle Peanut Butter Jam$$
Spicy Ranch$$
Sriracha Cheese Sauce$$
Strawberry Vinaigrette$$
Sumac Sour Cream$$
Sweet Pepper Jelly$$
Teriyaki$$
Thai Chili Vinaigrette$$
Tzatziki$$
Waldos Hot Sauce$$
Waldos Medium Sauce$$
Waldos Mild Sauce$$
Soy Sauce$$
Sides ONLINE
Asian Noodle Salad
Butter Bread
Caesar
Candied Sweet Potato Fries
Carrots
Cel+Car
Celery
Cheesy Bread
Cole Slaw
Creamy Gorgonzola Fries
Eggplant Fries
Flapper Fries
Hot Chips
Mac&Cheese
Onion Rings
Plain Jane
Quinoa
Santorini Fries
Seasonal Veggie
Side Pita
Sweet Potato Fries
LG Waldos HOT sauce bottle
SM Waldos HOT sauce bottle
Dry Rub Jar
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem, NC 27101