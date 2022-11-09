Cin Cin Burger Bar 1425 w 1st st

Speakeasy Burgers ONLINE

Our beef burgers are ground and hand formed daily using our house blend of Angus chuck, brisket and short rib. You can also substitute an All Natural Chicken Breast for any burger. Served with: a choice of Flapper Fries, sweet potato fries, Hot Chips, Quinoa, Asian noodle salad, cole slaw, vegetable of the day, side plain Jane or Caesar salad. Other side substitutions for additional charge.