Cin Cin Burger Bar 1425 w 1st st

864 Reviews

$$

1425 w 1st st

Winston Salem, NC 27101

Popular Items

Burger Creation
Bootleggers Bourbon Burger
Rodeo Burger

Apps ONLINE

Southwestern Egg Rolls

$9.25Out of stock

Served with Thai Chili

"Saganaki" Chicago Flame

$9.95

ignited with brandy, extinguished with lemon, rustic pita wedges, OPA!

Big Boss Mozzarella

$9.25

Hand Cut & Breaded mozzarella cheese fried golden. Served with Marinara.

Cracklin Pork Rinds

$8.95

Fried golden still cracklin’, tossed in Waldo’s dry rub, and served with creamy Sriracha sauce or Honey Chipotle BBQ

Creamy Gorgonzola Fries

$8.95

Fries topped with a creamy gorgonzola sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, and scallions. ADD BACON (+2.00)

Eggplant Fries

$9.25

Batter fried served with roasted garlic aioli

Flipper Pickle Chips

$7.95

Hand battered & fried to perfection. Served with spicy ranch.

Giggle Water Onion Rings

$9.25

Parmesan cream battered with champagne sauce

Jailbird Jerky

$10.95

Our own house-made beef jerky served with warm mustard cheese sauce.

Outlawed Buffalo Shrimp

$11.95

Tossed in your choice of our signature honey chipotle sauce or medium sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese

Pub Pretzel Sticks

$9.25

Served with warm mustard cheese sauce

Santorini Fries

$8.95

Sweet & salty… mint, honey and feta cheese

Hot Chips

$8.25

Small Plates ONLINE

Chicken Waffle Pops

$9.95

Lightly breaded chicken tenders coated in waffle batter cooked golden with bourbon butter maple syrup, dusted with powdered sugar.

Flapper Tuna*

$15.25

Sesame crusted ahi tuna*, quinoa, sliced avocado, lime, tomato, onion, fresh mint & rustic pita chips and topped with sriracha cream

Gold Digger's Mac & Cheese

$9.50

Fontina, smoked gouda, cheddar, and parmesan topped with breadcrumbs. Guaranteed to satisfy any gold digger!

Hemingway Hummus Trip

$9.25

Pesto Basil hummus, roasted red pepper hummus and feta hummus with olives, fresh apples, sliced cucumbers, carrots and rustic pita

Pimento Cheese Plate

$10.95

Bread & Butter Pickles, celery, carrots, apples and rustic pita bread

Pittsburgh Pierogis

$9.95

Potato and cheese, fried onions drizzled with sour cream sauce and chives with caramelized onions

Reuben Croquettes

$9.95

Flash fried in a panko crust, corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut and Russian sauce for dipping

Wings + Tenders ONLINE

6 Wings

$10.95

10 Wings

$15.95

Boneless Chicken Tenders

$10.75

Sliders ONLINE

2 Sliders

$10.95

3 Sliders

$12.95

Handhelds ONLINE

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$15.25

Ahi tuna, fontina cheese, arugula, tomato, and honey cherry chipotle chutney in a sun-dried tomato wrap

Brown Sugar Fried Chicken

$10.95

Bacon, Swiss cheese, Leaf Lettuce, and brown sugar honey mustard served on a pretzel bun

Chicken Cream Cheese Melt

$10.95

Grilled chicken, crisp bacon, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and basil & chive cream cheese on toasted sourdough

French Dip

$11.50

Roast beef, caramelized onions, and Swiss cheese, on a hoagie roll, served with au jus for dipping.

Raspberry Club

$10.50

Sourdough bread, Swiss Cheese, Ham, Turkey, House Raspberry Jam, Lettuce, & Tomatoes.

St. Patrick's Reuben

$11.50

House cooked corned beef brisket, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing served on griddled marble rye

Virginia Ham Melt

$9.75

Virginia ham piled high, topped with sharp cheddar, and served on griddled Texas toast

Salads ONLINE

Elliot Ness Salad*

$13.25

Angus beef burger with shredded cheddar cheese, caramelized onions over a plain Jane salad, in a crispy tomato basil bowl.

SM Brown Derby Cobb

$11.95

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, egg, bacon, blue cheese, sliced onion, red pepper, tomatoes, avocado & croutons with house made ranch

LG Brown Derby Cobb

$13.95

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, egg, bacon, blue cheese, sliced onion, red pepper, tomatoes, avocado & croutons with house made ranch

SM Pittsburgh Steak Salad*

$11.95

Marinated beef strips, mixed greens, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, topped with flapper fries & scallions, your choice of dressing.

LG Pittsburgh Steak Salad*

$13.95

Marinated beef strips, mixed greens, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, topped with flapper fries & scallions, your choice of dressing.

SM Plain Jane Salad

$6.95

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, shredded cheese

LG Plain Jane Salad

$8.95

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, shredded cheese

SM Peppercorn Caesar

$7.95

LG Peppercorn Caesar

$9.95

SM Quinoa Almond Salad

$9.95

Arugula, crisp greens, scallions, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, toasted almonds served with lemon basil balsamic vinaigrette

LG Quinoa Almond Salad

$11.95

Arugula, crisp greens, scallions, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, toasted almonds served with lemon basil balsamic vinaigrette

Entrees ONLINE

Cherry Chipotle Salmon

$18.25

Seared Atlantic Salmon over organic quinoa, and a seasonal vegetable topped with honey chipotle chutney

Chicken Caponi

$15.25

Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh Mozzarella, marinated tomato and basil, roasted red peppers drizzled with balsamic glaze, garlic bashed potatoes and seasonal vegetable

Dirty Gold Digger

$14.95Out of stock

Blackened chicken and broccoli on our Gold Digger Mas & Cheese

Flappers Chicken & Waffles

$14.25

Fried chicken strips, on a Belgium waffle, with powdered sugar, and maple syrup

Marinated Beef Strips*

$16.95

House marinated beef strips, red skin garlic mashed potatoes and a seasonal vegetable

Bowls ONLINE

Havana Bowl

$13.95

Seasoned grilled chicken, organic quinoa, onions, peppers, grilled pineapple, fresh sliced avocado, sumac sour cream, cheddar cheese & sliced pita chips.

Portobella Mushroom Bowl

$11.95

Sliced avocado, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, shredded carrots, rice, and greens

Salmon Bowl

$17.95

Seared salmon, teriyaki soba noodles with snow peas, broccoli, red peppers, onions, carrots and grilled pineapple

Sesame Ahi Tuna Bowl

$17.95

Sesasme crusted ahi tune, teriyaki soba noodles with snow peas, broccoli, red peppers, onions, carrots and grilled pineapple

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$13.95

Grilled teriyaki chicken stir fry with snap peas, broccoli, red peppers, onions & carrots. served over house seasoned rice pilaf

The Athens Bowl

$13.95

Grilled chicken, tzatziki sauce, arugula, cucumber, tomatoes, feta, lemon vinaigrette, and fresh avocado on a quinoa and corn rice ball, served with sliced pita chips

Speakeasy Burgers ONLINE

Our beef burgers are ground and hand formed daily using our house blend of Angus chuck, brisket and short rib. You can also substitute an All Natural Chicken Breast for any burger. Served with: a choice of Flapper Fries, sweet potato fries, Hot Chips, Quinoa, Asian noodle salad, cole slaw, vegetable of the day, side plain Jane or Caesar salad. Other side substitutions for additional charge.

Bootleggers Bourbon Burger

$14.75

Bourbon molasses glazed with caramelized onions, bacon and pimento cheese

Grilled Cotton Club

$13.95

Fresh avocado smash, bacon, Swiss, arugula, tomato and garlic aioli on grilled sourdough bread

Hawaiian Cowboy

$14.25

Pepper Jack Cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple, slaw, onion straws with honey chipotle sauce

Juice Joint Dipper

$13.95

Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, fried onion ring, scallions, roasted garlic aioli, Au jus for dipping

No Money - No Honey

$13.75

Goat Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Sweet Pepper Jelly

Nutty Butter

$12.75

American Cheese, Candied Bacon, Bread & Butter Pickles, spicy chipotle peanut butter

Red Dragon Bison

$15.95

Red Dragon Cheese, caramelized onions and mushrooms, roasted garlic aioli, shredded lettuce and tomato

Rodeo Burger

$13.95

Half Pound Burger on Texas Toast, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Honey-Chipotle BBQ sauce, Topped with Onion rings

Southern Belle

$12.75

American cheese, chili, slaw and mustard

Speakeasy Deluxe

$12.75

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Champagne Burger Sauce

The Day After Burger

$14.25

Topped with an over medium egg, candied bacon, flapper fries, pepper jack cheese, drizzled with cheese sauce

Pickled Bang Salmon Burger

$14.25

House made salmon burger, topped with pickled onions, lettuce, tomato, and lime band sauce.

Sesame Ahi Tuna

$18.95

Sesame crusted sliced ahi tuna on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, avocado and ancho pepper chipotle sauce

Burger Creations ONLINE

Burger Creation

$9.95

Children's Menu ONLINE

Under 12 Please! Served with: Fresh apples, Flapper Fries or Sweet Potato Fries Plain Jane Salad or Side Caesar Salad Includes Fountain Drink or Tea

Oliver Twist

$7.00

Grilled cheese on white with American cheese

Floyd's Mac Attack

$7.00

Hearty plate of Gold diggers mac & cheese

Franklin Burgers

$7.00

Served plain with American cheese

Rosealie

$7.00

Pew Wee hot dog with ketchup

Dancing Dorthy

$7.00

Choice of Caesar or Plain Jane salad topped with grilled chicken

Flapper Helen

$7.00

Lightly breaded golden crispy chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce

Sweet Evelyn

$7.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Desserts ONLINE

Flourless Torte

$6.00

Served with mixed berries, whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Bootlegger's Sweet Jars

$8.00

Banana Pudding, Brownie Bomb Mousse, or Peach Cobbler.

NA Beverages ONLINE

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Cheerwine

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Dry Shakes ONLINE

Keywest Cracker

$9.00

Key lime pie spun with ice cream and drizzled with more key lime syrup and graham cracker squares

Frosted Party Animal

$9.00

Sprinkles and frosted animal crackers makes this one a sure to please treat drizzled with chocolate

Cookie Monster

$9.00

Vanilla ice cream, cookie monster cake icing, whipped with sweet cookie crumbles

Pretzel Caramel

$9.00

A great combo of sweet & salty! Be careful if you want to share, this one goes fast!

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$9.00

Hot fudge & marshmallows, chocolate ice cream drizzled with chocolate

Artisan Shakes ONLINE

Dry Cinnamon Bun Fun

$10.00

Cinnamon bun spun with ice cream, drizzled with cream cheese icing and topped with a warm cinnamon roll

Dressings & Sauces ONLINE

Au Jus$$

$1.25

BBQ$$

$1.25

Blue Cheese$$

$1.00

Bootleggers Bourbon Glaze$$

$1.25

Champagne Sauce$$

$1.25

Cherry Chipotle Chutney$$

$1.25

Creamy Peppercorn$$

$1.00

Dry Rub$$

$1.25

Garlic Parmesan$$

$1.25

Gorgonzola Sauce$$

$1.25

Greek Vinaigrette$$

$1.00

Honey Chipotle BBQ$$

$1.25

Honey Chipotle Mayo$$

$1.25

Honey Chipotle$$

$1.25

Honey Mustard$$

$1.00

Lemon Basil Vinaigrette$$

$1.25

Mustard Cheese Sauce$$

$1.25

Ranch$$

$1.00

Roasted Garlic Aioli$$

$1.25

Russian$$

$1.00

Spicy Chipotle Peanut Butter Jam$$

$1.25

Spicy Ranch$$

$1.00

Sriracha Cheese Sauce$$

$1.25

Strawberry Vinaigrette$$

$1.00

Sumac Sour Cream$$

$1.25

Sweet Pepper Jelly$$

$1.25

Teriyaki$$

$1.25

Thai Chili Vinaigrette$$

$1.00

Tzatziki$$

$1.25

Waldos Hot Sauce$$

$1.25

Waldos Medium Sauce$$

$1.25

Waldos Mild Sauce$$

$1.25

Soy Sauce$$

$1.00

Sides ONLINE

Asian Noodle Salad

$4.00

Butter Bread

$1.25

Caesar

$4.00

Candied Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Carrots

$1.50

Cel+Car

$1.50

Celery

$1.50

Cheesy Bread

$2.25

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Creamy Gorgonzola Fries

$4.75

Eggplant Fries

$4.75

Flapper Fries

$4.00

Hot Chips

$4.00

Mac&Cheese

$4.75Out of stock

Onion Rings

$4.75

Plain Jane

$4.00

Quinoa

$4.00

Santorini Fries

$4.75

Seasonal Veggie

$4.00

Side Pita

$1.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

LG Waldos HOT sauce bottle

$8.00

SM Waldos HOT sauce bottle

$6.00

Dry Rub Jar

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem, NC 27101

Directions

Gallery
Cin Cin Burger Bar image
Cin Cin Burger Bar image

